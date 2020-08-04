The North Carolina TV presenter shares the & # 39; surreal & # 39; experience raising newborns while the whole family fights against Covid-19





Grantham, host of CNB affiliate WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, said her family had been extremely careful. She had tested negative for Covid-19 before leaving the hospital. The same with her in-laws who came to see the other children.

But somehow, somewhere, her 9-year-old daughter Parker hired Covid-19.

"We were at home with the newborn, and Hobie, is his name, was 4 days or 3 days old at the time and my daughter started experiencing allergy-like symptoms. We didn't think about that much," Grantham told CNN Kate Bolduan. "It turns out it was (Covid-19) and so by that time we were all kissing the baby and we all understood it."

Grantham wrote in a Facebook post that the symptoms were different for everyone.