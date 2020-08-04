The North Carolina TV presenter shares the & # 39; surreal & # 39; experience raising newborns while the whole family fights against Covid-19

But somehow, somewhere, her 9-year-old daughter Parker hired Covid-19.
"We were at home with the newborn, and Hobie, is his name, was 4 days or 3 days old at the time and my daughter started experiencing allergy-like symptoms. We didn't think about that much," Grantham told CNN Kate Bolduan. "It turns out it was (Covid-19) and so by that time we were all kissing the baby and we all understood it."
After experiencing allergy-like symptoms, Parker broke out in a fever and became nauseous. Five-year-old Hutch had a cold, runny nose. Husband Wes lost his sense of taste and smell and felt lethargic.
Grantham said she was fatigued and had bodyaches, which she thought were side effects of giving birth. But later, when he went for a Covid-19 test, which came back positive, a chest x-ray showed he also had pneumonia. The antibiotics they gave her for pneumonia blew her hives all over her face. The new medicine made her vomit.
And she had to deal with all of this while taking care of Hobie one day and watching him for any symptoms.
"It was scary. Some nights, watching a newborn breathe, watching his rib cage rise and fall," Grantham told Bolduan. "I thought, what am I looking for? Is that breath different from that breath?"
Hobie's rapid test came back negative, but the hospital said it was supposed to be positive. So at 10 days old, Hobie was officially the youngest person to be examined and the Covid-19 case allegedly youngest in Mecklenburg County, according to Grantham.
The house, understandably, was utter chaos.
"Hobie was crying and Hutch and Parker were fighting. Family members wanted updates. The dishes needed (to be) washed. What were we doing for dinner? Clothes spilled down the hallways. Everyone else needed me and I wanted to. stop picking up the dishes. phone, "Grantham said.
"My message is that children can get it and that it is a public health problem," Grantham told Bolduan. "It's about some ways of being politicized across the place, but it's a public health problem at its core."
"You may have an opinion on how it should be managed, but the fact is that it is affecting everyone and it is very real," he said.