The Northeast leads the country in the use of masks





Scientific evidence suggests that wearing a face mask may help stop the spread of Covid-19. New surveys confirm that some regions of the country are taking that message more seriously than others.

Specifically, residents of the Northeast (led by New York) said they wear masks at a significantly higher rate than most of the country.

That's the finding of an aggregation of over 6,000 respondents from the Ipsos Knowledge Panel survey conducted for Axios (Axios / Ipsos survey). Over the past month and a half (May 8 to June 22), between 48% and 51% of fairly stable Americans told the pollster that they wore masks at all times when leaving home. Other pollsters, who have asked similar questions during the same period, have shown similar figures overall.

In the Axios / Ipsos survey, you can clearly see how far the New York curve is advancing (among the 28 states for which we had at least 75 respondents) and the Mid-Atlantic portion (see all subsets of the Census division here) Northeast They are when it comes to wearing masks. Of the more than 750 respondents from the Mid-Atlantic, 64% say they always wear masks when they go out. As Ipsos did in a recent poll with the Washington Post, in some cases they were also able to dig deeper at the state level.

In New York, 67% say they wear a mask at all times when they leave their home. That's the highest percentage for any state for which at least 75 respondents were surveyed.