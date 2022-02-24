In the icy land of the Norse, a great hero arises. ‘The Northman’ is a new take on the classic mythology story, reimagined for a modern audience. This epic tale follows the journey of a Nordic prince who wants revenge for the death of his father. With stunning artwork and an action-packed story, ‘The Northman’ is sure to captivate viewers of all ages!

‘The Northman’ new stills released

Director Robert Eggers has announced that his next film, The Northman is set to be released sooner this year. He described it as “a blockbuster in every sense of the word.” “Eggers debuted four new stills from the movie at IGN Fan Fest this week, and spoke about his dedication to historical accuracy as well what design inspirations behind certain characters’ appearances.”

What do the stills reveal?

There was a small glimpse at Skarsgård’s formidable physique and his character’s proclivity for violence. Eggers called Amleth a “berserker” who can channel the ferocity of bear. He also revealed that the new still contains a mummified head inspired by Odin’s “prophetic abilities.

Eggers does not find historically accuracy important for filming

Eggers said that although movies, in general, shouldn’t be beholden to historical accuracy—he cited Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula adaptation as a good example of a terrifically designed movie with incredible creativity and originality.

In an interview with Steve Weintraub of Collider, Eggers spoke about how he got an expert opinion on the history that will be tackling in his movie: “ I was working with the finest Viking annalists and archaeologists consulting on the movie, and numerous people who are all part of the experimental archaeology and living history community.”

When is the series releasing?

The series will be released on 22 April 2022.

Who is in the cast and crew?

The series is written by Robert Eggers and written by Sjón and Robert Eggers. It is produced by Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, and Arnon Milchan.

The series stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, Claes Bang as Fjölnir, Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga. Other cast includes,

Björk as the Seeress

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool

Kate Dickie as Halldora the Pict

Gustav Lindh as Thorir the Proud

Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as He-Witch

Murray McArthur as Hákon Ironbeard

Ian Whyte as The Mound Dweller, among various others

What is the cast saying about ‘The Northman’?

Alexander Skarsgård said, “It’s such a different story, it’s not your average Viking movie. It feels like ‘Game of Thrones,’ but obviously with a much more historical feel to it. I was really excited to do it. Nicole [Kidman] and I have been wanting to work together for many years, so when this came along we both jumped on board.”

Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir.



Watch the trailer for Robert Eggers' #TheNorthman now, and ❤️ this tweet for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1aHC4Czq4w — The Northman (@TheNorthmanFilm) December 20, 2021

According to Sjón, “What is unique about Robert Eggers as a director is that he has an absolute understanding of the source material and its roots in mythology. He never strays from these origins even while making the film accessible to a contemporary audience…. What emerges is a poetic and timeless tale – one that isn’t set in any specific time or place, but instead exists in a mythological space all its own.”

Why you should watch The Northman?

The Northman is a new movie based on Norse mythology, and it’s absolutely amazing. If you love ‘Game of Thrones,’ then you need to see this movie. It has the same feel as ‘Game of Thrones,’ but with a much more historical vibe to it. The cast is incredible – Nicole Kidman and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson are both fantastic in their roles. And Robert Eggers, the director, did an amazing job bringing this story to life. He never strays from the source material, which makes it so accurate and interesting to watch.

If you’re a fan of Norse mythology, ‘The Northman’ is a must-see. If you love history, mythology, or ‘Game of Thrones,’ then ‘The Northman’ is definitely for you. Go see it! You won’t regret it.