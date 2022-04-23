The Northman, a Viking movie about the legendary figure Ragnar Lothbrok, took over the box office yesterday with $1.35 million in Thursday previews. The movie is expected to rake in much more this weekend, as word of mouth spreads and fans flock to see it.

The Northman tells the story of Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel), a Norse hero who was also known for his bravery and strength in battle. This film is sure to be a hit with fans of historical dramas!

The plotline of The Northman:

The Northman is unique in that it follows the life of Ragnar Lothbrok, a man who was considered to be a legend in his own time. The film gives audiences a glimpse into the life of this fascinating figure and is sure to be a hit with history buffs and moviegoers alike.

With its strong opening at the box office, The Northman is sure to be a box office success! Fans of the film are sure to be eagerly awaiting its release on DVD and Blu-ray. The Northman is a must-see for fans of historical dramas and action-packed films! Tickets are still available for purchase at your local theater. Be sure to check out The Northman if you’re looking for a film that is sure to entertain!

Names of the characters on The Northman:

The following is a list of the main cast members:

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún

Claes Bang as Fjölnir The Brotherless

Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil War-Raven

Anya Taylor-Joy played as Olga of the Birch Forest

Gustav Lindh as Thórir The Proud

Elliott Rose as Gunnar

Willem Dafoe as Heimir The Fool

Phill Martin as Hallgrímr Half-Troll

Eldar Skar as Finnr The Nose-Stub

Olwen Fouéré as Áshildur Hofgythja

Edgar Abram as Hersveinn Battle Hard

Jack Gassmann as Hjalti Battle Hasty

Ingvar Sigurdsson as He-Witch(as Ingvar Sigurðsson)

Oscar Novak as Young Amleth

Jack Walsh as Hallur Freymundur

Björk as Seeress

Ian Whyte as The Mound Dweller

Explanation of the Northman Ending

The Northman is a historical drama set in Iceland during the Viking Age. The film follows the story of Amleth (Ethan Hawke), a young man who seeks revenge for his father’s murder. The film culminates in a massive battle between the Norsemen and the Danes, with Amleth leading the charge. The ending of The Northman is both brutal and poignant, with Amleth ultimately getting his revenge but at a great cost. The Northman is also a film that’s sure to stay with you long after the credits have rolled.

Franchise action films are in love with justice, writes @nberlat.#TheNorthman is excessively, proudly amoral:https://t.co/0tHgdvubZN — NBC News THINK (@NBCNewsTHINK) April 22, 2022

If you’re looking for a new film to watch this weekend, The Northman is also a great option. The film has already grossed $12 million at the box office and is projected to gross $25-30 million over the weekend. The Northman is rated R for violence and some language.

Fan’s reaction to The Northman

The Northman was an amazing film! The action was non-stop and the ending was very emotional. The whole film was not at all what I had anticipated. The Northman is more of a drama than an action movie.

The ending was very powerful and left me feeling shaken. I would recommend this film to those who are looking for something different.

Also, I was not a fan of The Northman. The movie seemed slow and boring to me. The ending was also very predictable.

The Northman received mixed reviews from fans but grossed $12 million on Thursday night. The movie is set to make $30 million this weekend.

The Northman is a historical drama about a Viking king who must choose between peace and war. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Have you seen The Northman? What did you think of the film?