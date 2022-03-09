In a time long ago, when the Vikings roamed the seas, there was a mighty warrior known as The Northman. He was known for his unparalleled strength and fierce determination. No one could stand against him in battle, and he always got his revenge. Many tales are told of The Northman’s exploits, but few know the true story of how he became the legend he is today. Read on to find out more about this legendary Viking hero!

What is The Northman about?

Set in Iceland around the turn of the tenth century. Skarsgård will play Amleth, a Viking prince on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle in the fantasy thriller.

The Northman is Alexander Skarsgard’s most difficult job ever!

Skarsgard revealed to the Total Film magazine that “The Northman” was “physically and mentally the most difficult job I’ve ever had.”

He further adds, “The days were actually long and tough, and we were out in the mud, and over on these mountaintops with the wind and the deep freeze,” Skarsgard said. “ The week prior, I was working on the TV show‘ Succession,’ on which I play a tech billionaire in a manor on Lake Como. So I literally went from playing one of the richest dudes on the earth in a crazy, beautiful manor circled by yachts and choppers and luxury, and got on an aeroplane and flew to Iceland to get shackled and dragged through the mud. It was certainly a waking-up moment and a humbling experience.”

Anya Taylor-Joy also opened up about filming set

Skarsgard’s “ The Northman” co-star Anya Taylor-Joy told Total Film that the film’s set conditions were fairly pathetic. “ I ’m not a complainer, and (Eggers knows) that, but there was one day when the mud was over to my knees, and it had firmed overnight, and I ’m barefoot,” she said. “ It had got to a point where I think just squeaked out, ‘Please!’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s bad. It’s really bad. We need to get this done. However, ‘Can we please roll? I can’t stand now any longer …’”

The filing of The Northman was really tough

“Because of the genuineness that we ’re bringing to it, in terms of the outfit, in terms of the landscape … we don’t have to imagine much,” Taylor-Joy spoke.“You can just inhabit. You can just live. You’re not on a platform where the director is saying,‘Hey, remember, it’s really bloody deep freeze,’” Taylor-Joy continued. “ It gives you a real admiration as to how tough these people were. Because nothing about this life is easy. There’s no comfy going home and watching a movie while you’re all toasty, eating dinner. No, it’s pretty wretched all of the time.”

When is The Northman coming to screens?

The Northman will be hitting our screens on 22 April 2022.

Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir. Watch the trailer for Robert Eggers' #TheNorthman now, and ❤️ this tweet for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1aHC4Czq4w — The Northman (@TheNorthmanFilm) December 20, 2021

Who is in the cast of The Northman?

The movie is directed by Robert Eggers and written by Sjón and Robert Eggers. The Northman is produced by Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, and Arnon Milchan.

The movie stars,

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, the Viking warrior prince

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, Amleth’s mother

Claes Bang as Fjölnir, Amleth’s uncle and Aurvandill’s brother

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga

Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandill

Björk as the Seeress

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool

Kate Dickie as Halldora the Pict

Gustav Lindh as Thorir the Proud

Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as He-Witch

Murray McArthur as Hákon Ironbeard

Ian Whyte as The Mound Dweller

What is the cast of The Northman saying?

Alexander Skarsgård said, “I’ve never done anything like this before. It was an amazing experience to work with such a great cast and crew, and I think the end result is something special. The Northman is a unique take on the Viking legend that will appeal to fans of both action and drama.” Nicole Kidman said, “It was so much fun playing Gudrún, she’s such a powerful woman and it was really exciting to explore her story. The whole team put so much passion into making this film and I can’t wait for people to see it.” Claes Bang said, “The Northman is an epic adventure set in a world of violence and beauty. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait for people to see it.” The Northman is an epic adventure set in a world of beauty, violence, and secrets. The film is a Viking tale of vengeance and valour. So make sure you do not miss this movie.