The notable collapse of Donald Trump's polls

No matter what he said, did or tweeted, his numbers remained stable. Somewhere between 40 and 45% approved of the work he was doing, while between 50 and 55% disapproved.

That's why what Gallup reported in his latest follow-up poll, released Wednesday morning, is so surprising.

That is an awesome dip. And it is in all areas. It fell 7 points in approval between Republicans and independents and 9 points among Democrats. And it all seems to be related to how Trump reacted to the death of George Floyd while in police custody and the protests that have erupted across the country afterward.

Gallup's Jeffrey M. Jones writes:

"Trump's comments and actions in response to last week's protests, including the vote to send US military troops to cities to quell violent protests, were controversial. The administration was widely criticized after police in Washington, DC used chemical irritants to disperse peaceful protesters. " from an area shortly before the president posed for photos in front of a nearby church. "

Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis. This latest Gallup poll was conducted in the field from May 28 to June 4, meaning that it is highly likely that you have trapped people at the peak of their outrage, frustration, anger and fear on the subject of brutality. Police and Trump's Uneven Handling. The issue

But Gallup's numbers are far from outliers. The latest CNN poll, released earlier this week, rated Trump's approval at 38%, down from 45% in May. An NPR / PBS / Marist poll put Trump's job approval at 42%. (Those national numbers are also reflected in oscillating state polls. Recent polls in Ohio, Arizona, Texas, and Michigan, among others, show significant problems for Trump in a direct confrontation with alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden.)

Dig deeper into the CNN poll and there's even more evidence of how Floyd's death and Trump's response have hurt him. Evil.

More than 4 in 10 voters (42%) said race relations would be "extremely" important in determining their vote for president in the fall. That's a huge number given that race relations as a deciding factor in the minds of voters have long followed things like the economy and healthcare by large margins. When asked which candidate they trusted the most to handle race relations in the United States, Biden took 63% to 31% for Trump.

What Floyd's death and subsequent protests have done is force the conversation about race to the head of many people who, even a few weeks ago, weren't really thinking about it. And what they found when they started thinking about it a lot is that Trump is not fit to solve a problem like systemic racism.

It is not just that Trump has raised questions about the protesters' motives or insisted that the police need to "dominate" the streets. It's just that he has a long history, going back to his days as a property mogul, behavioral and questionable statements when it comes to career.

To consider:

* In the wake of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 that left a protester dead, Trump insisted that "there is blame on both sides."

* Trump mocked intelligence from LeBron James and Don Lemon from CNN, both black.

* Trump reportedly asked why the United States allowed immigrants from "sh * thole countries" to enter Africa.

* Trump tweeted that four congressmen of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places they came from." Three of the four women were born in the United States. The fourth is a naturalized US citizen.

* Before running for president, Trump defended the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore not eligible to be president.

There are more of these things. Much more. And everything points to a willingness on the part of Trump to turn the race into a weapon when it adjusts to its commercial or political interests. And he has repeatedly done so with little regard for the ways in which his words and actions, particularly as president, influence the ways in which people of color are treated in the United States.

Seeing the same poll numbers as us, Trump called a meeting of his senior campaign staff in Washington last week and is reportedly contemplating a speech aimed at addressing the racial issue.

The survey data cited above suggests that such a direction will not work. Trump is too damaged as a messenger because of race. Which means that the more people consider race and race relations as a voting issue, the worse these polls will be for Trump.

His only hope is that the national conversation will progress, ideally, for him, to better economic numbers after the closure of the coronavirus nationwide.