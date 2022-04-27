The Nun 2 is officially in the works over at Warner Bros. The studio has just announced its upcoming slate of films, and the horror sequel is among them. This is great news for fans of The Conjuring universe who were left on the edge of their seats after The Nun’s cliffhanger ending. While plot details are still sparse, we can expect The Nun 2 to be even scarier than its predecessor. Are you excited for The Nun 2?

The plotline of the ‘The Nun 2’ is

In ‘The Nun 2’ is still currently unknown. The first film followed a group of nuns who were terrorized by a demonic entity.

It is safe to say that The Nun’s ending left many questions unanswered, which means The Nun sequel has a lot of potential.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details about The Nun sequel are released. In the meantime, check out The Nun’s trailer below.

The Nun was one of the most successful films in The Conjuring universe, so it’s no surprise that a sequel is in the works.

The Conjuring universe is known for its scares, so The Nun II is sure to be a horror movie fans will not want to miss.

The Conjuring universe is expanding. With The Nun II confirmed, are you looking forward to more movies set in this world?

Names of the characters in ‘The Nun 2’

The following is a list of the main cast members:

Demián Bichir as Father Burke

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Bonnie Aarons as The Nun

Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Lili Taylor as Carolyn Perron

Charlotte Hope as Sister Victoria

Sandra Teles as Sister Ruth

Maria Obretin as Sister Abigail

August Maturo as Daniel

Jack Falk as Daniel

Lynnette Gaza as Mother Superior

Ani Sava as Sister Jessica

Michael Smiley as Bishop Pasquale

Gabrielle Downey as The Abbess

David Horovitch as Cardinal Conroy

At Warner Bros. CinemaCon, The Nun 2 was shown in a Sizzle Reel

The Conjuring Universe is expanding. The Nun was one of the breakout hits of 2018, and Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel is in development.

The news came today during the studio’s CinemaCon panel, where a sizzle reel for The Nun featured footage from the upcoming film.

The Nun grossed over $360 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe.

The film was directed by Corin Hardy (The Hallow) and starred Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, and Jonas Bloquet.

The Nun sequel is currently unknown, but Warner Bros. has announced that the film will be released soon.

The Conjuring Universe has been a box office juggernaut, with The Conjuring and The Conjuring grossing over $520 million and $320 million respectively.

Akela Cooper is set to write the screenplay for ‘THE NUN 2’. (Source: https://t.co/hRllFiEV3l) pic.twitter.com/DXgmnfzUBE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 15, 2019

Fans’ expectations of ‘The Nun 2’

The fan’s expectations are high as The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular horror franchises in recent years.

The Nun was a critical and commercial success, so it is no surprise that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio has not announced any plot details or cast members for The Nun sequel, but we will be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular horror franchises in recent years, so it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to The Nun.

The studio has not announced any plot details or cast members for The Nun sequel, but we will be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

We’re excited to see what The Nun sequel has in store for us and how it will further the Conjuring Universe!

Stay tuned for more updates. Are you excited for The Nun sequel?