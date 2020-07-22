The nurses planted more than 160 pairs of shoes on the Capitol lawn to remind colleagues that they died of the coronavirus.

The shoes were placed there by members of National Nurses United, the largest registered nurses union in the United States. At the vigil, the nurses pleaded with the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, a $ 3 billion bill proposed by Democrats that, among many other measures, would increase the production of personal protective equipment that hospitals need to treat patients. coronavirus patients.

National Nurses United says the bill, which would also provide direct payments to Americans and funds for state and local governments, could save the lives of patients and nurses.

As of Tuesday, 164 nurses had died from the coronavirus, according to National Nurses United. Some of them, as Sims said in his speech on the Capitol lawn, died in the same hospitals where they worked.

The nurses union held a similar protest in May outside the White House, then surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes. There were more than 70,000 deaths then, Sims said.