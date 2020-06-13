The NY Times op-ed clarifies the confusion of & # 39; Defund the police & # 39 ;: & # 39; Yes, we mean literally abolish the police & # 39;

A New York Times opinion piece published on Friday attempted to clarify what "Defund the police" really means.

Since George Floyd's death on May 25, lawmakers and elected officials across the country have debated police reform. Some of the more vocal protests have been fueling a "Defund the police" movement, a mantra that was noticeably painted on a street a few steps from the White House.

However, that has sparked debate within himself as to whether that catchphrase is a broad description of police reform or whether it really means the end of the police in America.

Anti-criminal activist Mariame Kaba tried to resolve the debate with the opinion piece: "Yes, we mean, literally, abolish the police."

"Democrats in Congress want to facilitate the identification and prosecution of police misconduct; Joe Biden wants to give police departments $ 300 million. But efforts to resolve police violence through liberal reforms like these have failed for almost a century, "Kaba began. "Enough. We cannot reform the police. The only way to decrease police violence is to reduce contact between the public and the police."

Kaba claimed that "there was not a single era" in American history when the police were not a "force of violence against blacks" dating back to slavery.

"When you see a police officer pressing his knee to a black man's neck until he dies, that's the logical result of watching in America" ​​for officers who believe it is "their job," Kaba wrote.

Then he tried to dispel the notion that the police are destined to "catch the bad guys", which he suggests is a "myth" since most of the arrests they make are not serious crimes.

"The first thing to note is that police officers do not do what you think they do. They spend most of their time responding to noise complaints, issuing parking and traffic citations, and dealing with other non-criminal issues "Kaba explained. "We cannot simply change their job descriptions to focus on the worst of the worst criminals. That is not what they are willing to do."

Kaba called for police personnel and budgets to be cut "in half" and insisted that "fewer police officers equate fewer opportunities for them to brutalize and kill people."

She argued that police "break the rules all the time," pointing out how Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer whose knee was on Floyd's neck until his death, had 17 previous complaints.

"Why would we think the same reforms would work now? We need to change our demands. The surest way to reduce police violence is to reduce the power of the police, cutting budgets and the number of officers," Kaba explained. "But don't get me wrong. We are not abandoning our communities to violence. We don't want to shut down police departments. We want them to be outdated."

He suggested directing funds to "health care, housing, education and good jobs," insisting that this would lead to less "need for the police first" and that "community care workers" can "do mental health checks." for people who need help

"When people, especially white people, consider a world without the police, they imagine a society as violent as it is today, simply without law enforcement, and they shudder," Kaba wrote.

As a society, we have been so indoctrinated with the idea that we solve problems by watching over and locking people up that many cannot imagine anything other than prisons and the police as solutions to violence and harm. "

She continued: "However, people like me who want to abolish prisons and the police have a vision of a different society, based on cooperation instead of individualism, on mutual aid instead of self-preservation … Streets calm down and people once again suggest that we hire more black police or create more civil review boards, I hope we will remember all the times that those efforts have failed. "

The bold statement in the op-ed piece "Defund the police" sparked some reactions on social media.

"The @NYTimes just told us the truth and that ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and other liberal media were lying when they said they didn't believe they were saying all the police had to go," said Curtis, editor-in-chief of NewsBusters. Houck reacted.

Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross tweeted: "This NYT op-ed would put many more people in danger than Tom Cotton's NYT op-ed," referring to the piece asking troops to calm the riots that sparked a huge backlash among Times staff.

New York Magazine columnist Josh Barro noted: "This opinion piece does not address how serious crime * would be addressed under police abolition, except to say that more social services would reduce crime and that cities could have Restorative Justice Models "Getting people to act like that is a secondary question."