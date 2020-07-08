The obstacle Kaapo Kakko must clear to play for the Rangers this season

The NHL protocols for Phase 3 (training ground) and Phase 4 (the play-in series and the Stanley Cup playoffs) are pending ratification by the players and the board of governors, but explain a key obstacle for Kaapo Kakko to clear it. to play with the Rangers this summer.

Before any player can participate in formal training camps, which are scheduled to start on Monday, as long as the union and league vote in favor of the return-to-play protocols and the extension of the collective bargaining agreement, they must undergo a pre-participation medical examination (HIPC). Part of the exam will assess whether a player has an underlying condition that could present an increased risk with a COVID-19 infection.

That's remarkable for Kakko, 19, who is a Type 1 diabetic with celiac disease. The CDC classifies type 1 diabetes as a condition with which people could be at increased risk for serious COVID-19 disease.

"Players who, after consulting with the Club physician who performed the HIPC, and the Club's infectious disease expert, are at substantial risk of developing serious illness as a result of exposure to the new coronavirus will be deemed unfit to play and they will not be allowed to participate in either Phase 3 or Phase 4, ”reads the NHL protocol.

Rangers president John Davidson said last month that the team would allow its doctors and scientists to rule on Kakko's availability, which he considered good at the time. Kakko's agent Andy Scott told The Post on Tuesday that nothing has changed since then and that it is still the plan for the rookie to play.

"If the doctors and the science world told us not to play with him, he is not playing. 'It's that simple," Davidson said in an interview with MSG in June. "Right now, we hope to have him in the lineup. We believe it's safe as long as you follow protocol and we all do it too. We understand everything from A to Z. Our doctors have studied it in many different ways. If there is a change and they say we don't think you should play, no is playing.

"But if they give us the green light and he himself is their decision, remember, he wants to play and he talks to his family, he is playing."

Kakko is among the contingent of European Rangers players who had returned to New York as of Thursday, although it is unclear whether he has participated in ongoing Phase 2: the voluntary small-group practice at the team's facility.