The Office Almost Had A Kevin-Centric Episode Inspired By 24

Michael Schur, producer and writer at The office, says that there was almost an episode that took place in real time, in a tribute to the program 24, using a chicken pie that Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) is cooking in the microwave to show the passage of time. Schur, who also played Mose Schrute in the hit NBC comedy, went on to co-create Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn nine nine and The good place.

The office It is still a very popular show, and is consistently ranked as one of the most streamed shows on Netflix. He turned the stars into his main cast, with Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott for seven seasons, and John Krasinski, who appeared as Jim Halpert throughout the show's eight years, particularly to enjoy successful film careers. and diverse. The show was adapted from the successful British version, which was created and written by comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

In broad retrospect with the UK newspaper. The Guardian, producer Schur says there was almost an episode that unfolded in real time, like 24, which was a very popular drama at the time. I would have used Kevin's character cooking the cake in the microwave as the device to show that events were taking place in real time. However, the episode never materialized, as Schur said his speech did not surpass series creator Greg Daniels. Schur explains what would have happened next:

"At that time, the show 24 it was getting big. I tried to sell Greg (Daniels) in an episode that would happen in real time. My argument was that Kevin would receive a chicken pie and he said in the instructions "Microwave for 21 minutes and 30 seconds". The episode would start with him putting it in the microwave, setting it for 8:30 PM and hitting start. The story would unfold for 21 minutes in real time and at the end of each act, he would return to the kitchen and we would slowly press the microwave clock for the countdown. "

The concept of a "real-time" comedy episode is not unique. Perhaps the most famous, Seinfeld He did so in Season 2, Episode 11, "The Chinese Restaurant," which unfolds in real time as the protagonists wait to sit at a local Chinese restaurant. Perhaps this is the reason why Daniels did not go to the field, as he felt that the trick could be overused.

It wouldn't have been the first episode focused on Kevin's love of food. In The office season 5, episode 26, "Informal Friday", the freezing cold follows Kevin as he brings a pot of his famous chili. It narrates the long and complicated process of creating the plate while carrying the pot up, only to drop it just as it arrives at the office. The sequence was so popular that it has become a meme, and was even parodied in a Super Bowl 2020 commercial starring Baumgartner.

curiously Brooklyn nine nine, season 6, episode 14, "Ticking Clocks", presents a premise very similar to that described by Schur. The episode unfolds in real time, using a microwave lasagna that Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) are cooking in the on-site microwave to show the passage of time. Since Schur co-created the show and is still listed as a producer, the idea may have been recycled to Brooklyn nine nine, only with more success. In any case, it would have been interesting to watch a real-time episode of The office, but it was not meant to be.

Source: The Guardian

