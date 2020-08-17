‘the-office’-star-shares-messages-from-racist-trolls

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
‘The Office” actor Leslie David Baker has received racist hateful attacks for trying to produce a spinoff of the series starring his character Stanley Hudson. HLN’s Melissa Knowles reports.
Morning Express with Robin Meade
