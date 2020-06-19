The officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired, says the mayor of Louisville

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CNN's "New Day" on June 19. CNN

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads a group of mayors from across the United States calling on Congress to work with them on police reform and inequality.

"I think they should listen to us and invite us into the conversation. Mayors are on the front line. We have been on the front line through Covid-19; that work continues. We are on the front line when it comes to police reform and accountability," he told Alisyn Camerota from CNN.

"I think listening to mayors and police chiefs on the front line will enrich and inform discussion and debate at the national level," he added.

Lightfoot said they are in the process of establishing a set of specific guidelines, and he hopes that Congress will take them into account as they work on police reform legislation. He also said that Congress should keep in mind that city budgets were also affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"I think they lack the nuance, which is where the detail lies, about things like having licenses, about things like reporting on the uses of force," he said. "All those things sound good, but we have to discover how we do them in a way that does not increase the burden on cities and states and an unfunded mandate, that in this time of austere budgets, we can & # 39; t handle.

