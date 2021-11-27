What is the expected release date for The Official Competition?

What is the plot of The Official Competition?

What is the star cast of The Official Competition?

Antonio Banderas as Félix Rivero

Penélope Cruz as Lola Cuevas

Oscar Martínez as Iván Torres

Pilar Castro

Irene Escolar

Manolo Solo

Carlos Hipólito

José Luis Gómez

Nagore Aranburu

Koldo Olabarri

Juan Grandinetti

About the production of The Official Competition?

Voiceover team:

Interesting Facts related to The Official Competition?

This will be MediaPro Studio’s third collaboration with Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. They had two collaborations before this one.

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starred in Pedro Almodovar’s movie “Pain and Glory” though they did not share any scenes.

Official Competition (Spanish: Competencia Oficial)In 2021, a Spanish movie was directed by Gastón Duprat, Mariano Cohn, and Andres Duprat. Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, and Oscar Martinez were in the movie. The movie had its first showing at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2021. A billionaire businessman made a film to try and leave his mark. He wanted to have people remember him. To make his movie, the director hires the best people. They are Lola Cuevas, a famous filmmaker (Penelope Cruz), and two actors with big egos. The Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theater thespian Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez) are both legends. But they are not good friends. Through challenges that Lola sets, Felix and Iván must deal with each other. They also have to deal with their pasts.The movie Official Competition is coming out on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD. It will be released in the USA soon after. The movie will also come out in theaters in the USA in 2022.This film starts with a sad old man. He thinks about his legacy on his birthday. He is a rich man and has many things for himself, but he worries about what will happen to them after he dies. In his big office, he had a lot of gifts from people. They were wishing him well and many balloons had lost their air. He wondered what people would say about him when he died. What will people remember about him? Maybe they will think that his money changed the way he was. Before he could answer, his assistant came to me. He said, “Maybe you should start a foundation?” No. Build a bridge and donate it to the city! Maybe, but … also no. What about a movie? Now, there’s an idea. What this film will be about doesn’t concern or, quite frankly, interest Humberto. He’s more excited about the optics, and what financing the project will communicate to others about him and his interests. The task given to Matías is to make sure the details are worked out. This includes the expensive and time-consuming process of getting permission from Humberto who has never read a book and hiring Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz), a director who is known for being eccentric.music.In January 2020, it was announced that Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Oscar Martínez, Pilar Castro, Irene Escolar, Carlos Hipólito, José Luis Gómez Nagore Aranburu and Juan Grandinetti had joined the cast of the film.Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn directed from a screenplay they wrote with Andrés Duprat. Cruz and Banderas have never worked together before. They only shared two minutes of screen time in a 2013 film. This story was made by The Mediapro Studio. They had help from RTVE, TV3, and Orange España. Principal photography began in February 2020. But then in March, production was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming for the movie was finished in September 2020 and they announced it in October 2020. Official Competition had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival on 4 September 2021. It will also be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2021. Buena Vista International will sell the film in Spain. Protagonist Pictures handled the international sales. Star+ will release this film in Latin America. IFC Films bought the rights to show it in the United States. The director’s job was shared by Mariano Cohn, who directed The Artist, The Neighbor, and The Mousetrap. He also directed Gaston Duprat to do the work for him with The Masterpiece and The Neighbor.Screenplay: M. Cohn, Andres Duprat (Masterpiece, Freeman), G. Duprat; Producer: Jaume Roures (The Secret Life of Words, Messi, Salvador); Operator: Arnau Waltz Colomer (“Jack Ryan”, “The Adventures of a Ghost”); Editing: Alberto del Campo (“Kingdom”, “Forgive us, Lord”); Artists: Alain Baine (The Machinist, Snow White, Vicky Cristina Barcelona), Sarah Natividad (Angel or Demon), Wanda Morales (Escobar, Lighthouse of the Whales).