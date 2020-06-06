The old & # 39; haunted love hut & # 39; of Prince Charles and Camilla for sale

A haunted piece of true history is for sale.

The house where Prince Charles courted a young Diana, and where he later had a date with Camilla, can be yours for just over $ 4 million.

Bolehyde Manor, the former home of Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall and her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles in Allington, Wiltshire, is complete with eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a tree house, guest accommodation, staff cabins, a stable, and 80 acres of farmland.

The 700-year-old house, built during Edward I's reign, is sold through Savills London and is where Charles met Diana before asking her to marry him, under the eye of his former flame Camilla (by then married to Andrés). Later, it was the scene of Charles and Camilla's extramarital romance.

The house is also said to be haunted by a ghost who watches television. According to the Daily Mail, Camilla's biographer, Penny Junor, said that Camilla "would notice his presence when watching television and that the ghost would sit next to him and change channels. He never saw him, but could feel him by his side. and she would laugh at how she and the ghost always wanted to watch different shows. "