The old Pistons house, the Palace of Auburn Hills, demolished

One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday by a series of controlled explosions.

The shell and roof of the Auburn Hills Palace, which was home to three Detroit Pistons champion teams and three Detroit Shock teams and hosted some of the world's greatest musical acts during its nearly 30-year career, collapsed on the ground after a series of explosive bursts. The rest of the arena had already been removed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The Palace, which opened in 1988, gathered more than 22,000 people for NBA games and up to 23,000 for concerts and other shows, according to nba.com.

After the Pistons moved to downtown Detroit in 2017, the arena about 48 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the city continued to host concerts and music events, the last in September 2017 by rocker Bob Seger.

It also became Detroit's second suburban arena to find little real use after its top sports tenant brought its games to town.

The Detroit Lions played at the nearby Pontiac Silverdome between 1975 and 2001 before moving to Ford Field in Detroit. The Pistons also called Silverdome their home for a decade before The Palace opened.

The Silverdome was knocked down with a partial implosion in 2017.

Project manager for Schostak Brothers & Co. William Hall told Pontiac's Oakland press that the Palace site should be free of debris by the end of the year.

A new mixed-use development project is planned for the site.

"There have been some companies that we have already talked to about the possible development of the property," Hall said. "I would say that we have had conversations with at least half a dozen people. This property is very interesting and for many companies, its proximity is very attractive."