The old school campaign tactic that is driving Biden (Opinion)

Since March, the Biden and Trump campaigns have largely been carried out virtually. These past few months recall a time in United States history when candidates actively decided to stay home. In those yesteryear "porch" campaigns, running intermittently between 1880 and 1920, the approach accentuated candidates' sympathy through popular appearance and limited their responsibilities in controlling the environment in which they appeared. More importantly for today's contest, history shows that those candidates who stayed home generally won.

Until the twentieth century, presidential candidates rarely traveled to make public speeches, concerned that such electoral campaigns seemed shaky. Instead, the presidential flagmen relied on surrogates to grab the stump and make partisan arguments on their behalf.

As newspaper circulation increased and transportation improved during the 1840s and 1850s, presidential nominees could receive visitors in their homes. But in 1860, Democratic candidate Stephen Douglas broke the precedent of staying home and took the field to campaign for himself, opening the door for future candidates to do the same. Of course, Douglas lost in the election, which was won by Republican Abraham Lincoln.

After the Civil War, the porch campaign emerged as an antidote to the new electoral style. In 1880, Republican nominee James Garfield intended to place himself above the political fray by receiving visitors to his farm in Mentor, Ohio. The strategy worked and was remarkably inclusive for the time, as visitors included women's groups and the famous Fisk Jubilee singers.

By contrast, in 1884, Republican candidate James G. Blaine toured the country on a national speaking tour, but found himself in electoral trouble when he appeared alongside a supporter who cautiously denounced Democrats as the party. of "rum, romanism and rebellion". Blaine lost the election to Grover Cleveland by a narrow margin.

The porch strategy survived Garfield's murder. In 1888 Benjamin Harrison resumed Garfield's approach and accepted visitors at his Indianapolis home. Harrison explained his reasons for doing so to a confidant: "I am at great risk of meeting a fool at home, but the traveling candidate cannot escape him." Fans who numbered in the thousands arrived between July and October. The political result was that the newspapers quoted the candidate almost daily, and Harrison beat Cleveland in the fall.

In 1896, the William McKinley campaign launched a front porch strategy on steroids. Campaign manager Mark Hanna choreographed visits by hundreds of delegations to the candidate's home in Canton, Ohio.

A diverse constituency attended, including farmers and workers, entrepreneurs and veterans, young and old. The representatives of the groups made prepared comments, to which the candidate responded. The scripted strategy paid dividends: By election day, more than 750,000 people in 30 states had heard McKinley speak.

However, the mass gatherings were not entirely tame, and visitors often left with more than inspiration. The blades of grass and the pieces of the wooden fence and the porch were brought home as souvenirs, leaving the grounds of McKinley's house stripped.

After all, the alternative was far worse for McKinley, an awkward public ambassador, who feared that his silver-tongued opponent, William Jennings Bryan, would hit him on the stump. "I could put a trapeze on my front field and compete with some professional athlete to go out and speak against Bryan," he complained. The result? McKinley crushed Bryan in November.

The campaign on the front porch waned and flowed for years to come. In 1920, Warren G. Harding carried out the last such campaign with a slogan that promised a "return to normality" (he also promoted a "America First" policy). Crowds swarmed around his home in Marion, Ohio: music bands and Glee clubs serenaded the candidate.

Of interest, Harding's campaign managers chose the front porch strategy out of concern over their candidate's notorious verbal dispute. "Keep Warren at home," Republican Party chief Boies Penrose reportedly advised. "You could be asked questions if he was going on a conference tour and Warren is the type of fool who would try to answer them."

However, verbal errors occurred. After stumbling on a speech, Harding said to the assembled crowd, "Well, I never saw this before. I didn't write this speech and I don't believe what I just read." It hardly mattered: Harding was "just friends," as one editor put it, and he won the election overwhelmingly.

Lately, Biden's campaign has followed, perhaps inadvertently, a path similar to that of the old front porch campaigns. The Democratic favorite has recorded frequent podcasts from the basement of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and delivered speeches in response to national news.

Given the safety implications of traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has appeared in public following strict precautions for social distancing and wearing masks. While President Trump has been eager to resume his big rallies, Biden seems content to tackle much smaller meetings and is mostly still virtual.

In our new era of working from home, Biden's approach may be more appealing to voters who appreciate his respect for public health and safety. As a candidate, Biden has cultivated his image of "Papa Joe" and "Uncle Joe", playing on good voter memories of the Obama years. Notoriously prone to his own mistakes, Biden's virtual campaign from home is a safer way to control his public appearances. As the old porch campaigns of yesteryear did for public maladroit speakers, the tactic limits Biden's responsibilities as a candidate.

The videos of Vice President Biden, shot at home, with an American flag in the background, present a reassuring message for uncertain times, a statesman's response to the incendiary tweets emanating from President Trump. For anyone choosing to tune in, whether on YouTube or elsewhere, your message has been kept short, to the point, and most importantly, flawless. As it once did for the presidential candidates of yesteryear, the approach enhances Biden's sympathy.

With large public gatherings that appear to be unsafe, Biden should let Trump have his protests. To win in 2020, maybe you should stay home.