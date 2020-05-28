The one who rules them all! Josh Gad reunites the cast of The Lord of the Rings

Josh Gad has become the king of cast meetings during our COVID-19 quarantine. The actor has used his YouTube channel to reunite the cast of THE GOONIES and BACK TO THE FUTURE and for his next reunion, he's heading to Middle-earth.

Josh Gad will gather the cast of the popular THE LORD OF THE RINGS trilogy this Sunday. Gad scoffed at the meeting with an advance that can be seen below:

The preview clip begins with Gad and one of THE LORD OF THE RINGS's memorable hobbits, Sean Astin. The actor already participated in one of Gad's reunions, after meeting with his co-stars in THE GOONIES, so perhaps he played a big role in getting his RINGS co-stars to join this. Other stars gathering for the event, based on the preview, include a handful of other series fan favorites like Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in all three LORD OF THE RINGS films, Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck ), Billy Boyd (Pippin Tomó), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Ian McKellan (Gandalf), to name a few.

Directed by Peter Jackson, THE LORD OF THE RINGS film series, which includes THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING, THE TWO TOWERS, and THE RETURN OF THE KING, were shot simultaneously in Jackon's native New Zealand from October 1999 to December 2000. It It largely considers the largest and most ambitious film projects ever made, with a combined budget of $ 281 million. The company paid off as the series ranks as one of the highest grossing movie series of all time, with a staggering $ 2.981 billion worldwide. The films were also a hit with critics and were highly awarded during various award seasons, earning a total of 17 Oscars from their 30 Academy Award nominations.

Josh Gad's Reunited Apart web series is proving very popular as it is becoming the reference source for the meetings we've been asking for. In addition to THE GOONIES and BACK TO THE FUTURE, Gad also brought together Tom Hanks and the cast of the movie SPLASH for a recent reunion. The good thing about all of this, in addition to sweet nostalgia, is that it all goes to a good cause with each episode raising money for various coronavirus-related charities.

Are you going to see the cast of THE LORD OF THE RINGS reunite? You can see the meeting this Sunday, May 31 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Josh Gad's YouTube channel.

