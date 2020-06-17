The Onion tweeted about Aunt Jemima's removal hours before the announcement.

The satirical newspaper The Onion appears to have appeared on something when the media tweeted about removing the pet from breakfast food, Aunt Jemima, hours before it was announced that it would be recalled.

In the midst of the cultural shift that followed the death of George Floyd, Aunt Jemima is the last icon to be long canceled due to the racist portrayal of the mascot's creation. After 131 years, Quaker Oats announced that its presence in grocery stores is coming to an end.

"We recognize that Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America, in a statement obtained by FOX Business. "As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also take a close look at our brand portfolio and ensure that they reflect our values ​​and meet the expectations of our consumers."

BRITISH ACTIVISTS BEHIND NBC NEWS REPORT PUSHING FOR GOOGLE TO DEMONE THE FEDERALIST

However, about eight hours before the announcement, The Onion tweeted about the controversial pet and jokingly reported on Quaker Oats' plans for its replacement.

"Quaker Oats replaces the historically racist Aunt Jemima Mascot with a black lawyer who enjoys pancakes at times," said the headline.

The article, which was published on Friday, details how Aunt Jemima was replaced by "Sheila," who is "an African-American woman who wears a suit, carries a briefcase, and is not an aunt per se, although she is godmother to the son of a dear friend you met at Dartmouth University. "

"Our new pet is based on several real-life black women who are attorneys and eat pancakes some mornings when they are not too busy litigating on behalf of the disadvantaged," said a fictional statement from Quaker Oats. "While Sheila enjoys our extensive line of breakfast foods, that's just one small facet of her rich and complex identity as a human being: Sheila is also fluent in Italian, likes U2, is bisexual, and enjoys cross-country skiing. "

In the Onion piece, Quaker Oats jokingly emphasized that Sheila "never serves the pancakes herself," but occasionally "she goes to a restaurant near the court where waitresses and waiters of a variety of races serve them."

The onion also "reported" that Mars. Inc announced plans to replace its own pet, Uncle Ben, with a "black engineering graduate student."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the announcement about Aunt Jemima, Mars. Inc, in fact, announced plans to phase out Uncle Ben's brand, saying "We know we have a responsibility to take a stand to help end racial prejudice and injustice."

"Racism has no place in society. We stand in solidarity with the black community, our associates and our partners in the fight for social justice. We know that to make the necessary systemic change, it will require a collective effort from all of us: individuals, communities and organizations of all sizes around the world, "the company said.

FOX Business's Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.