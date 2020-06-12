The online petition urges Disneyland Resort not to reopen amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus: & # 39; Irresponsible & # 39;

They think it's completely silly to reopen.

Tens of thousands have signed an online petition from Change.org urging Disneyland Resort to rethink its reopening plans, arguing that the theme park could put its guests and employees at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"There are more cases now than when the parks closed on March 13, 2020," reason the petition's anonymous organizers, adding that they feel it is "irresponsible and greedy" for Disneyland to reopen its businesses, especially in the midst of concerns about a second wave of coronavirus. cases.

Disneyland Resort first described its official plans for the gradual reopening on Wednesday, confirming that the Downtown Disney entertainment district would reopen first on July 9, followed by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17, and then the Disney & # 39 ; s Grand Californian Hotel and Disney & # 39; s Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23. The complex also noted that this timeline was "pending state and local government approval."

"We are taking steps on purpose during this very intentional step-by-step approach," Josh D & # 39; Amaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, wrote in a blog post published on Wednesday. "As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate to maintain the health and safety of our cast, guests, and local communities first."

Disneyland Resort also directed readers of its blog to a May message from Dr. Pamela Hymel, medical director of Disney Parks, about the enhanced security protocols that Disney would implement at its properties.

However, organizers of the Change.org petition argue that Disneyland officials are failing to account for a second wave of coronavirus cases predicted by public health experts.

"Health officials have stated that the second wave of COVID-19 will be worse. So reopening before the second wave hits us is irresponsible and greedy, ”say the organizers.

The petition, which had gathered more than 20,000 signatures on Friday morning, urged Disneyland Resort to reschedule for a later date "when Covid-19 cases fall and health officials declare it safer for everyone."

A representative from Disneyland Resort was not immediately available to comment on the request.