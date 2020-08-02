The only mistake Joe Biden should not make with his selection of VP (opinion)

The last time a VP pick was critical to a career was in 1960, when Texas Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson helped put John F. Kennedy on top by attracting votes from the South. Since then, there have been many strong candidates and incredibly flawed VP picks, but none have helped determine the outcome of the presidential race. In other words, John McCain didn't lose because he chose Sarah Palin in 2008, but it sure didn't help.

All this does not mean that the election of VP is not important. The decision, which was once a means of finding ideological or regional balance, is increasingly a test of the candidate's judgment and an early indication of the type of administration he intends to lead.

Bill Clinton, for example, was widely expected to choose someone from the more liberal wing of the Democratic party and not another son from the South. But in choosing Al Gore, he made a broader and bolder statement; This campaign was about generational change and a new style of leadership. Both Clinton and Gore were younger men in their mid-40s who brought more physical energy to the race than George H. W. Bush, and then in their 60s. The contrast fueled the narrative that the United States needed new and younger leadership.

More importantly, Clinton and Gore were comfortable with each other and shared the same basic worldview. The same was true for Barack Obama and Biden and, for better or for worse, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew.

Ultimately, the success of a vice president election boils down to these two factors: whether the two career partners share a genuine and comfortable partnership, and whether the vice president reinforces the broad message about how the presidential candidate intends to govern.

So what is Biden going to do? He has already made the kind of statement Bill Clinton made in electing Gore, making generational change a central element of the campaign. By committing to choose a woman early in the campaign, Biden signaled his intention to break the glass ceiling. Women are the key to Biden's electoral success, particularly black women. This was an important message from the beginning, which helped mitigate any concerns within the Democratic Party that Biden was just another old man in the party.

Now the only question is: what woman? Judging by his experience with Obama, the former vice president will want to choose someone with whom he is comfortable, someone he knows and trusts. The election of the vice president is one of the most important jobs in an incipient presidential campaign. If the first rule of VP elections is no harm, the second rule is this: absolutely no surprise. Biden will want to avoid any unwanted revelations like the ones we've seen in the past, such as Palin's mocking ignorance of international affairs and the finances of Geraldine Ferraro's husband that became a critical point when she announced that she would not publish her statements of taxes.

Doing the right research is an important test of proficiency. And that is especially important in this electoral cycle. Biden is running as the candidate who will not make the mistakes that the Trump administration made from day one. Spoiling the VP would seriously undermine the entire competency narrative.

It must be said that no contestant is perfect or baggage free. But don't confuse public criticism of various vice president elections, from Kamala Harris 'alleged ambition to Rep. Karen Bass' earlier comments on Scientology, as immediately disqualifying. In most cases, the campaign will release that information to judge the public's reaction before making a decision. Any new information reported after the selection is announced becomes much more important, noting that the campaign was unable to completely veto the selection.

The way the new vice president candidate is implemented is also an important test. Even if you believe in my theory that VP choice only matters for a few days, those few days are very important. Developing a showcase ad tour that highlights the candidate's strengths and how the two complement and reinforce each other is a messaging challenge and a cultural test of how well career colleagues and their respective staff members can work together. McCain and his staff had major problems dealing with Palin and her staff. On the other hand, the bus tour that came out of the Democratic convention in 1992 consolidated the generational change that both Clinton and Gore intended to convey.

It is an ancient wisdom that the vice president also has to be the attack dog, but that has been less true in recent years and above all irrelevant this year. The main problem in this campaign is Trump. Biden's choice will help serve as a contrast to the incumbent and will demonstrate the Biden administration's ability to start work from day one.

Biden's vice president, of course, will have to appeal to the central Democratic constituencies, minority communities, and women. Biden has a lot of options on that front, and it's hard to see, as long as the background investigation is done correctly, how it could go wrong.

McCain shocked the political elite by choosing Palin as a way to shake up the career. Walter Mondale did the same by choosing Ferraro in 1984. And Clinton surprised the country by choosing another Southerner. For Biden, the task is different. Biden's challenge is just the opposite. Your choice should be designed to maintain the structure of the race rather than change the dynamic. The last thing you need now is to surprise us all.