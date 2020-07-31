The organization that runs the Bronx Zoo apologizes for displaying an African man at its Monkey House





There, he was trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan as hundreds of people watched.

Now, 114 years later, the organization that runs the zoo apologizes.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) released a statement on Wednesday formally apologizing for the imprisonment and display of Ota Benga at the Bronx Zoo.

"We deeply regret that many people and generations have been affected by these actions or by our failure to condemn and publicly denounce them," wrote WCS President and CEO Cristián Samper.