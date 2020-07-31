The organization that runs the Bronx Zoo apologizes for displaying an African man at its Monkey House

There, he was trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan as hundreds of people watched.
Now, 114 years later, the organization that runs the zoo apologizes.
"We deeply regret that many people and generations have been affected by these actions or by our failure to condemn and publicly denounce them," wrote WCS President and CEO Cristián Samper.
"We recognize that overt and systemic racism persists, and our institution must play a greater role in tackling it."
Benga, who was from the Mbuti people of the current Democratic Republic of the Congo, was exhibited at the zoo's Monkey House for several days during the week of September 8, 1906, according to the statement. He was released after local black ministers expressed outrage and demanded his release.
He would only have short periods of time outside. After a week, Benga began to resist and threaten attendees, which contributed to his release, Newkirk wrote in his opinion piece.
When he was finally released, the Rev. James Gordon took him into an orphanage he ran in Weeksville, Brooklyn, according to WCS. Benga, who "was unable to return home," died of suicide ten years later, WCS said.
The organization also denounced "racism, pseudoscientific writings and philosophies based on eugenics" promoted by two of its founders, Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn, Sr.
Grant's book, "The Passage of the Great Race," was used as a defense during the Nuremberg trials. Grant and Osborn also helped found the American Eugenics Society in 1926, according to the statement.
The organization also noted that they are hiring a diversity officer to work with leadership to ensure that their current organization is working towards its diversity, equity and inclusion plan implemented in 2019.
"Today I challenge myself and my colleagues to do better," wrote Samper, "and to never look the other way when and where injustice occurs."