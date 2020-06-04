The ORIGINAL Roger Was A Stone-Cold Killer

Disney fans know Roger Rabbit as an adorable cartoon of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? But his original version was actually a direct killer!

Fans from 1988, animated / live-action mystery comedy Disney movie Who killed Roger Rabbit I love the titular character: a cartoon rabbit who lives in the "real" world alongside flesh-and-blood humans. Childish, friendly and very silly, Roger is accused of murdering Marvin Acme, the Toontown owner who was having an affair (of some kind) with Roger's exuberant wife, Jessica Rabbit. Fortunately, Roger is acquitted of murder charges by the private human eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), not that nobody in the audience they once believed that such an innocent character might be capable of murder, however the books tell a different story.

At least, not unless they read the original novel on which the film was based. While Who killed Roger Rabbit was loaded with Disney charm and fun, the book version – Who Censored Roger Rabbit? it contained a much darker vision of a world populated by humans and animated characters. In this version, Roger is not only guilty of murder, he is also murdered! If this seems to go against everything you thought you knew about the story … it gets much weirder.

Written in 1981 by Gary K. Wolf, Who Censored Roger Rabbit? it was a more serious mystery novel made in the tradition of "hard private eye" stories. While the premise of animated characters living side-by-side with flesh-and-blood humans remains, the lively cartoon characters are not as outlandish as those in the movie. On the one hand, while the movie "Toons" is practically indestructible, the characters in the book can being killed through the mundane means shooting. The comic characters in the book also have the unique ability to create doppelgangers of themselves whom they use to run errands and engage in dangerous stunts. However, when the doppelgangers' psychic energy is depleted, they disintegrate.

Roger Rabbit is also not a cartoon star, but a comic character who is photographed for the newspaper instead of being drawn. This also affects the way he talks: instead of just talking like in the movie, he produces physical "speech bubbles" with written words that disintegrate once he finishes "talking." When the story begins, Roger hires private eye Eddie Valiant to find out why his employers Rocco and Dominic DeGreasy wouldn't give him his own comic strip after promising to do so.

Valiant investigates, but then discovers that Roger was killed (or "censored") in his own home. However, Roger created a doppelganger to run some errands before his death, and that version of Roger (who has all the memories of the original) accompanies Valiant in his investigation. Things get more difficult when Roger is accused of killing Rocco DeGreasy, although his double insists that he is innocent.

As Valiant continues to investigate, he meets Roger's widow, Jessica Rabbit, and his co-star, Baby Herman. She also learns that Roger possessed a magic teapot containing a Genie who magically granted Roger's wish to be a successful comic star and marry Jessica Rabbit (giving a more cynical reason for how the bunny and the bomb got together. ). However, when Roger accidentally activates the Genie for the third time, the Genie, who has grown tired of granting wishes, shoots Roger.

However, in a final twist, Valiant reveals that he really knows the original Roger. did murder Rocco in retaliation for Rocco stealing Jessica from the cartoon rabbit. The doppelganger Roger created was supposed to be his alibi by allowing Roger Rabbit to appear to be in two places at the same time. Worse yet, Roger intended to place the murder weapon in Valiant's office to frame the murder's private eye! Roger's doppelganger admits that Valiant is just before he finally disintegrates, having finally run out of power.

It's a shocking, and downright disturbing, ending to a book that eventually turned into a family comedy movie (albeit the Disney version of Who Killed Roger Rabbit? the film also had a fair amount of controversy, mainly about the over-sexualized way they portrayed Jessica Rabbit.) Interestingly, Wolf later wrote another Roger Rabbit book, Who connected P-P-P-Roger Roger? which seems to share continuity with the Disney movie and not the original book. In fact, at one point, Jessica Rabbit seems to claim that the events of the first book were just a dream, further reconquering the dark roots of the story in the dark.

