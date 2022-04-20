Fans of The Orville were overjoyed when they found out the show had been renewed for a third season. The series has become a fan favorite since it first aired in 2017. The show is set 400 years in the future and follows the crew of The Orville, an exploratory spaceship. The new season is set to air in late 2019, and just recently a poster was released giving fans their first look at what’s to come!

The plotline of The Orville: New Horizons

The plotline of The Orville: New Horizons is still pretty much under wraps, but we do know that the new season will see the crew of The Orville heading to a new planet. The poster shows the crew standing in front of a giant gate, which is also presumably the entrance to this new world. The Orville: New Horizons is sure to be an exciting season, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store! Keep an eye out for further details once they become ready. The show follows the adventures of the crew of The Orville, a spaceship that is part of the Earth’s interstellar fleet. The Orville: New Horizons will be the show’s third season.

The Orville: New Horizons will be the first season of The Orville to air on Fox. The show was previously aired on the Syfy channel. The show follows the adventures of the crew of The Orville, a spaceship that is part of the Earth’s interstellar fleet.

Names of characters on The Orville: New Horizons

Seth MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer

Adrianne Palicki as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson

Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn

Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy

Peter Macon as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus

Jessica Szohr as Lt. Talla Keyali

J. Lee as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr(as J Lee)

Mark Jackson as Isaac

Anne Winters as Ensign Charly Burke

Amanda Joy Erickson as Amanda

Jim Mahoney as Brosk

Deep Rai as Crewman

Jonny Siew as Engineer #1

Kai Wener as Ty Finn

Episode 3 of Seth MacFarlane’s Hulu sci-fi series The Orville is likely to become the final appearance

The Orville: Season Three will be the last season of The Orville on Hulu, says writer-producer, David A. Goodman. Goodman announced during an interview with The Wrap & also to promote The Orville’s second season DVD and Blu-ray release. “I don’t know that [Hulu] has The Orville on their radar,” Goodman said when asked about the possibility of The Orville continuing beyond Season Three. Hulu has not yet responded to Goodman’s comments. The Orville: New Horizons will see the crew of The Orville encountering a new civilization in an unexplored region of space.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Seth MacFarlane’s Emmy-nominated fan-favorite, sci-fi series “The Orville: New Horizons” premieres June 2 only on @Hulu!

(Photo: Michael Desmond) #TheOrville @TheOrville pic.twitter.com/w5IfG10yQY — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 19, 2022

Expectations from The Orville: New Horizons

The expectations are high as The Orville: New Horizons will be also the first season of The Orville to air on Hulu after The Orville’s move from Fox. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Fuzzy Door Productions, and Bad Hat Harry Productions. MacFarlane executive-produces The Orville with Brannon Braga (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Enterprise”), David A. Goodman (“Family Guy,” “Futurama”) and Jason Clark (“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” “Ted”). Howard Overman (“Misfits,” “Merlin”) serves as showrunner for the third season. The poster for The Orville season three is here and it gives us our first look at the upcoming season!

What are your thoughts on The Orville: New Horizons? Are you excited about the new season?