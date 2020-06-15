The Oscars have been delayed until April 2021.







The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no longer take place on February 28 as scheduled.

"For more than a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in the darkest moments. They certainly have this year. Our hope, by extending the eligibility period and the date of our Awards, is Providing flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone's control, "Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement.

In addition to the delay, the Academy agreed to extend the film eligibility window, which generally corresponds to the calendar year. For the Oscars 2021, the new window will last until February 28, 2021.