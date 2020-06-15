The Oscars have been delayed until April 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no longer take place on February 28 as scheduled.
"For more than a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in the darkest moments. They certainly have this year. Our hope, by extending the eligibility period and the date of our Awards, is Providing flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone's control, "Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement.
In addition to the delay, the Academy agreed to extend the film eligibility window, which generally corresponds to the calendar year. For the Oscars 2021, the new window will last until February 28, 2021.
Submission deadlines have also been pushed back.
ABC and the producers have not said how the delay or ongoing coronavirus mitigation recommendations would affect the format of the actual transmission.
"We are in unfamiliar territory this year and we will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure that next year's show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Film Museum," Karey said. Burke, President, ABC Entertainment.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which had opened on December 14, 2020, will now open on April 30, 2021.
The adjustments to the 2021 ceremony come approximately three months after the spread of the coronavirus began to take hold in the United States and the rest of the world, disrupting all corners of life, including the entertainment industry.
Since then, almost every aspect of film and television production has been delayed or had to reinvent itself, from movie premieres to film festivals.
Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube teamed up for a ten-day virtual film festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival at the end of last month, but the event was far from the typical Oscar contender production issues that define the schedule for awards season.
Meanwhile, as theaters closed across the country, the release schedules were changed, unprecedentedly altering the summer movie season. The result is a calendar packed with year-end movie releases.
Some highly anticipated summer films such as "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Black Widow" have moved their releases to fall, which is often occupied by films that will be in contention in the awards season. (There have been exceptions to this, of course.)
It remains to be seen if movies with new dates will be released as scheduled.
Some films have taken a digital-only approach to their releases in response to the pandemic.
The measure was described as a one-time concession.