The OTHER crisis of racism in America (opinion)

Communities of color in urban and rural cities from coast to coast are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic. They need and deserve a national response to the special situations that make them especially vulnerable to the virus.

It is not just a public health problem, but a moral one. It is a story we are forgetting as the nation fights for the reopening: how, when, and if states and other localities loosen Covid-19 restrictions and / or reopen industries, parks, schools, beaches, and places of worship.

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange has reopened. All or part of each state has reopened and loosened public health restrictions, allowing many companies to resume operations.

But even as we begin an understandable rush to discover whether it's safe to be away from home over and over again, the United States must not forget the millions of vulnerable people who are still in grave danger of serious injury and death from Covid-19.

Disparities have made headlines in the short history of the Covid crisis.

In New York City, the epicenter of the epidemic, black and Hispanic residents have died from Covid at twice the rate of whites. The Chicago Tribune, broadcasting municipal health data, reported in early April that "black Chicagoans die nearly six times more than white residents."

Blacks make up 13% of Michigan's population, but 40% of Covid-19 deaths in the state. The deaths are concentrated in Detroit, which has more than 78% blacks. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, in early May, 57% of the 2,154 people in the state who died from Covid-19 were African-American, although the state is only 32% black.

In late April, just a couple of months after the pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported that "younger blacks and Latinos are dying of Covid-19 at higher rates in California," and in May a chilling headline on the site. Web DCist noted that "Washington blacks make up less than half of the DC population, but 80% of coronavirus deaths."

Even more troubling, the LA Times says Los Angeles health authorities now find that "the virus is increasingly devastating the predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods with the highest levels of poverty, while the wealthier, white majority enclaves are initially reported some of the higher infection rates are seeing much slower growth. "

And CNN reported that the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico, has passed New York and now has the highest Covid-19 infection rate per capita in the United States.

Such news, coupled with the grim reality of rising death rates, have persuaded many political leaders, including the Governors of Michigan and Louisiana and the Mayor of Washington, DC, to establish official commissions to investigate racial and ethnic disparities in the crisis.

The panel will almost certainly (re) discover what experts have known all along: the underlying health problems in low-income and minority communities, known as comorbidities, leave them especially vulnerable to Covid-19. Like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They warned from the beginning, you are more likely to have a severe negative reaction to the coronavirus if you already have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and liver disease, or if you are on dialysis.

All of these ailments have been serious problems for decades in urban communities, low-income rural areas, and Indian County.

The Washington, DC, Department of Health reports that "racial disparities regarding obesity in the District are extreme, for example, less than one in ten residents of the White District are obese, while one in three African Americans in the District is obese. " "

In New York City, 987,000 amazing residents have diabetes, and 40% of school-age children are obese, making them more likely to have type 2 diabetes in the future. Black, Latino, and Asian New Yorkers are twice as likely as whites to have diabetes, according to an analysis by the New York City Food Policy Center Hunter College

And Native Americans have the highest rates of diabetes in the nation, the Center reported. This is one of the reasons why the high infection rate of the Navajo Nation is distressing.

Admittedly, the administration of President Donald Trump has taken steps to address these health disparities. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health recently allocated up to $ 22 million for a program specifically aimed at delivering information to minority communities most affected by Covid-19.

It is a good start, but much remains to be done.

States and cities where disparities exist should attack underlying health problems like diabetes with the same urgency and resources that rushed to bring ventilators, masks and other life-saving equipment to front-line workers. A broad national campaign is needed to explain that dealing with problems like obesity can save lives, not only in the long term, but as an immediate response to the pandemic.

This is not someone else's problem. It is a mistake to imagine that the virus will selectively save wealthy white Americans. We are all but one away from the army of cooks, waiters, transit workers, drivers, airport baggage handlers, hair cutters, delivery men, and assembly line workers who are currently bearing the brunt of infections, illness, and death.

The drive to move on to the next big thing shouldn't blind us to the ongoing health crisis in urban and rural communities of color from coast to coast. We really won't beat the disease until we develop a plan to make these vulnerable communities safer and more resilient.