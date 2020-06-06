The Other Way Season 2 Sneak Peek shows Power of Love

The teaser for the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is showing how the power of love can make couples give up their lives.

The network has just announced its new line and fans can't get enough. the 90 day fiance The franchise is one of the most popular cable reality television shows on the air right now and is gearing up for next week. Fans love to watch couples discover their relationships in the short 90-day time frame given by the government. Many of the couples crash and burn with only a few who are successful in their search for love. Fans have seen Americans get beaten up, kicked up, and lied to, but it's all great television.

TLC decided to give their fans a small taste of what's to come in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The network is welcoming its first gay couple with Kenneth and Armando, who will make a life in Mexico. There is also an American bomb, Brittany, that will head to Jordan and will naturally be caught in the middle of a culture shock. The cameras will also travel to Ethiopia, South Korea, India, and Columbia in hopes that the cast will find their true love.

None of the new reality stars is willing to give up their burgeoning relationships, so they will make the ultimate sacrifice and move to another country. Choosing to leave behind your friends, family and the entire support system. Kenneth, who is from Florida, said it best: "Love is a powerful thing." Naturally, there will be many obstacles for couples to overcome, such as traditional beliefs. Jenny will come face to face with a cow, as in India they are said to bring health and wealth. While aspiring to be a rapper, Brittany will have to reduce her drifting attitude by showing outfits to integrate into Arab culture. There are also intense moments that will show during the season. The most extreme may be the fact that Ariela will move to Ethiopia to be able to deliver her baby with Biniyam despite the fact that the country does not have many epidurals due to scarcity.

The season will surely be interesting, especially since the end of filming occurred when the coronavirus began to erupt. Deavan and Jihoon were in complete lockdown after she moved to South Korea with her two children. But love will prevail for some of the couples as fans watch their journeys unfold.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday on TLC.

