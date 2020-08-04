The other way to hit back at Covid-19 (opinion)

Yes, it's true, the so-called miracle cure for Covid-19, which really isn't a cure at all, is back in the news, thanks to President Donald Trump and a group of true believers, who are reaffirming their endorsement of everything – something wonderful.
Although distracting, the attention that hydroxychloroquine attracts poses a different but very important problem: what happened to the unrelenting search for a Covid-19 cure in the United States?
The third entry, convalescent plasma, has been around for the longest time. A version was given during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. It is inexpensive and available, but requires a human source and must be administered intravenously. The optimal use of these three therapies, including administration of two or even all three together, has not been determined.
It turns out that while we've all been talking about hydroxychloroquine and the tantalizing race for a vaccine someday, too often we've been dismissive of the real, not the hypothetical, good thing before us: direct treatment of the infection, like a Old high school friend you wish you never called.
Sure, the vaccine career is a great story, filled with high-tech science, international intrigue, and a lot of money. Bare DNA and viral vectors and peak proteins are very good, but this does not mean that vaccines will solve the Covid-19 pandemic any time soon.
Perhaps hopefully in a few months we will have a likely unsafe vaccine that shows some evidence of benefit for an uncertain duration in some patients. Maybe it's done in China or Russia or some other country with which we have relationship problems.
The smallest developing group are antivirals, which turn out to be the only proven effective way to treat viral infections. We have effective antivirals for many diseases, including herpes (simplex and zoster), HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
Certainly, the time required to develop medications is famous and long. But then, so is the development of a vaccine.
So why the slow roll? Granted, few of the deaths in Covid-19 infection are directly from viral invasion. Covid-19 kills causing overwhelming inflammation that damages the heart, lungs, brain, and blood vessels. Inflamed blood vessels promote clotting.
One could argue that treatment to mitigate the after effect of the virus, rather than the virus itself, may be appropriate.
I imagine this approach is due less to scientists' views on the cause of death and more to the notion that a drug for a disease doesn't really cut mustard anymore, at least from a commercial perspective.
The main interest is to develop "platforms" for a broader discovery, such as playing with the immune system, where the knowledge of Covid-19 can be applied to additional diseases, such as cancer or arthritis.
This is a great long-term trading strategy, but wrong in the midst of a crisis. When the house is on fire, you want the best fire hose, not a disruptive technology that promises a new way to separate water into component molecules that can be sent to a reservoir 600 miles away at the speed of light, reconstituted, and scatter over the flames
The latter approach, if successful, can change society as we know it; but the first one will prevent people from burning.