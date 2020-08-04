The other way to hit back at Covid-19 (opinion)

Yes, it's true, the so-called miracle cure for Covid-19, which really isn't a cure at all, is back in the news, thanks to President Donald Trump and a group of true believers, who are reaffirming their endorsement of everything – something wonderful.

Although distracting, the attention that hydroxychloroquine attracts poses a different but very important problem: what happened to the unrelenting search for a Covid-19 cure in the United States?

Right now, we have three types of therapy for people with active infection, each with substantial limitations. Remdesivir is a new and expensive antiviral drug with modest benefit that needs to be given intravenously and is rare.

Dexamethasone is a powerful corticosteroid that has been around for decades. It is cheap and effective if you are quite ill, but it has not been shown to be useful for mild or moderate illness.

The third entry, convalescent plasma, has been around for the longest time. A version was given during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. It is inexpensive and available, but requires a human source and must be administered intravenously. The optimal use of these three therapies, including administration of two or even all three together, has not been determined.

Only one of these drugs, Remdesivir, has an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration, allowing its use in people with "serious illness." Current evidence has not established that it provides patients with a survival advantage, although those who do survive recover faster.

It turns out that while we've all been talking about hydroxychloroquine and the tantalizing race for a vaccine someday, too often we've been dismissive of the real, not the hypothetical, good thing before us: direct treatment of the infection, like a Old high school friend you wish you never called.

Sure, the vaccine career is a great story, filled with high-tech science, international intrigue, and a lot of money. Bare DNA and viral vectors and peak proteins are very good, but this does not mean that vaccines will solve the Covid-19 pandemic any time soon.

Perhaps hopefully in a few months we will have a likely unsafe vaccine that shows some evidence of benefit for an uncertain duration in some patients. Maybe it's done in China or Russia or some other country with which we have relationship problems.

The FDA has hesitantly attempted to generate enthusiasm for its therapeutic program by changing its name to a new acronym. The Corona Treatment Acceleration Program, or CTAP, has a dashboard (last updated on June 30) that lists more than 510 therapies in the planning stages, more than 230 trials reviewed and considered by the FDA to be "safe to continue", two treatments that have received authorization for emergency use (including now terminated authorization for hydroxychloroquine) and zero approved agents.

For me, the explanation for the scarcity of treatments currently under study is demonstrated in the second figure on the FDA website titled "type of Covid-19 treatment under study."

Of the trials considered safe enough to proceed, more than 70 are immunomodulatory and approximately 20 are high-tech gene and cell therapies. Neutralizing antibodies, scientifically similar to convalescent plasma, represent about 30 other tests.

The smallest developing group are antivirals, which turn out to be the only proven effective way to treat viral infections. We have effective antivirals for many diseases, including herpes (simplex and zoster), HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

These medications have saved lives and reduced transmission of infections. However, a look at the 298 active US interventionist trials listed at clinictrials.gov shows a pronounced lack of study antivirals.

The antivirals tested so far are retreaded, developed for other diseases. This makes sense: looking for ready-made medications is the first order of business in an emergency. These include lopinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra ™), an approved drug for HIV infection that was not effective for Covid-19, oseltamivir, a flu medication that also fell short of Covid-19 and remdesivir, which was developed to treat Ebola.

Favipiravir, approved in Japan for the flu years ago, though underutilized, is currently being studied in phase 2 trials in the US for Covid-19 and LAM-002A infection, previously tested in the US. Lymphoma treatment, which can interfere with viral binding and be helpful early in Covid-19. Some others are also taking a look.

Certainly, the time required to develop medications is famous and long. But then, so is the development of a vaccine.

So why the slow roll? Granted, few of the deaths in Covid-19 infection are directly from viral invasion. Covid-19 kills causing overwhelming inflammation that damages the heart, lungs, brain, and blood vessels. Inflamed blood vessels promote clotting.

One could argue that treatment to mitigate the after effect of the virus, rather than the virus itself, may be appropriate.

In fact, a government-industry partnership called ACTIV (Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines) has prioritized reducing inflammation and clotting, as well as synthetic products that mimic the effect of convalescent plasma.

I imagine this approach is due less to scientists' views on the cause of death and more to the notion that a drug for a disease doesn't really cut mustard anymore, at least from a commercial perspective.

The main interest is to develop "platforms" for a broader discovery, such as playing with the immune system, where the knowledge of Covid-19 can be applied to additional diseases, such as cancer or arthritis.

This is a great long-term trading strategy, but wrong in the midst of a crisis. When the house is on fire, you want the best fire hose, not a disruptive technology that promises a new way to separate water into component molecules that can be sent to a reservoir 600 miles away at the speed of light, reconstituted, and scatter over the flames

The latter approach, if successful, can change society as we know it; but the first one will prevent people from burning.

With over 4.5 million Covid-19 cases in the US, and more than 150,000 deaths in just seven months, it's time for the brilliant dreamers who run our science labs to do what seems impossible: change course and start thinking small.