The outcome of the Freddie Gray case is a warning story for prosecutors in the George Floyd case.

Five years earlier and more than a thousand miles away in Baltimore, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, uttered those same words, "I can't breathe," while in police custody, according to trial testimony. Gray died of his injuries a week later.

Many legal experts, including the Hennepin County attorney who processes cases in Minneapolis, made the comparison between the Gray case and the Floyd case. At the most basic level, in both cases, a black man was arrested for a misdemeanor and stopped responding while in custody. Their encounters turned out to be fatal.

Protesters demanding justice filled the streets across the country for days, and within ten days of his death, the officers involved were arrested.

The Gray case turned out to be a failed prosecution: none of the six Baltimore officers arrested were convicted.

The trial for the four former Minneapolis police officers, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, is scheduled for March 8, 2021. While none of the officers has filed formal statements, Lane's attorney has filed a motion Dismissing the case against his client and Kueng's lawyer says his client intends to plead not guilty.

As the discovery will now begin with legal motions filed and responded to by both parties, CNN asked two attorneys who have already traveled this path in Baltimore and other legal experts to offer lessons learned and words of warning.

& # 39; That power of justice is what everyone screams for & # 39;

On April 12, 2015, Gray was arrested for illegal possession of a razor and loaded into a police van that drove him through the city for approximately 40 minutes before arriving at a Baltimore police station. When the police went to get him out of the truck, they did not respond.

Doctors determined that Gray's neck had been broken in a serious spinal cord injury. He died seven days later.

Gray's death became a symbol of the distrust of the Baltimore community police: they blamed the six police officers responsible for their care, custody and control.

On the day of Gray's funeral on April 27, after several days of peaceful protests, riots broke out in the city.

A week after the protests erupted, Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore City State's Attorney, charged the six officers with serious crimes that, if convicted, could have put some of the officers behind bars for decades.

Defending the actions of his office, Mosby told CNN last month what the message was then: just like now.

"That power of justice is what everyone screams," Mosby said. "Treat the police the same way you would treat anyone else, regardless of race, sex, and religion, and that is your obligation."

Each case & # 39; has its own set of circumstances & # 39;

Defense attorney Michael Belsky, who represented the highest-ranking accused officer in Baltimore, Lt. Brian Rice, tells CNN that it was "inconceivable that an investigation of this magnitude could be carried out so quickly in a careful and prudent manner."

Three days after Floyd's last breath, under immense pressure to indict the Minneapolis officials involved, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman had the same mindset, saying that Minnesota prosecutors did not want to make the mistake Baltimore made of charge too fast.

"I will point out to you the comparison with what happened in Baltimore and the Gray case," Freeman told reporters at a press conference. "There was a rush to prosecute, it was a rush to justice … I will not rush to justice. I will do this well."

The next day, Freeman would announce Chauvin's arrest, but Mosby questioned his opinion.

"To say there was a 'rush to prosecute, a rush to justice' in the Freddie Gray case is demonstrably false," Mosby said in a statement.

While there are similarities, legal experts point to an obvious difference between the Floyd case and the Gray case that they say could lead to the conviction of at least one of the former Minneapolis police officers: the dramatic video.

Cell phone video captured then-officer Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was on the ground outside a police vehicle. Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe and was pronounced dead in a hospital.

"The video is a big difference, obviously, because we can all watch the video and make reasonable assumptions," Belsky said. "The biggest difference between the Minneapolis case and the Freddie Gray case is that there was no video in the Freddie Gray case, which led people to speculate both ways."

But from experience, Belsky issues a word of caution: the Floyd case is not a dump.

"Every use of force case is different," Belsky said. "They are not monolithic cases. Each one is different and has its own set of circumstances."

Judgment run?

Each of the six officers arrested in the Gray case faced at least three charges at trial. All pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Belsky's client, Rice, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless danger, and misconduct on the charge.

When he announced the arrests, Mosby stood on the steps of the court and told the community that "no one is above the law."

Peter Moskos, a former Baltimore police officer and associate professor in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, believes that Mosby "heard the clamor for justice." five years ago and arrested officers "to appease protesters and rioters."

Moskos says the prosecutor "never showed that a crime happened."

"It was a tragedy but it was a civil problem," he said.

In Minneapolis, former officer Chauvin was arrested the day after Prosecutor Freeman's press conference and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. In the days after Chauvin's arrest, protests escalated as the investigation continued towards the other three officers.

Five days after Chauvin's initial arrest, those officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. And Chauvin was additionally charged with second-degree murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who had been chosen by the governor to be the chief prosecutor, told the Minneapolis community: "I did not allow public pressure to affect our decision-making process."

"We made these decisions based on the facts we gathered … and we made these changes based on the law we believe applies," Ellison said.

& # 39; The lesson learned is that facts matter & # 39;

Due to the lack of video inside the police van, there was always a mystery as to what really happened to Gray's neck and spinal cord.

Prosecutors said it was because Officer César Goodson was driving the van erratically at reckless speed. But defense attorney Catherine Flynn, who represented Officer Garrett Miller, says the evidence never supported the prosecution's theory "that he was killed due to a hard journey. There was never a shred of evidence to support that theory throughout the litigation. "

That opened the door for the defense to claim that by intentionally pushing his head against the truck's walls and stopping in a moving vehicle, Gray himself caused his fatal injuries.

As for Baltimore's lessons learned, Belsky says Minneapolis prosecutors must ensure they have a solid case.

"The Chauvin case may well be the case where it is more than justified to charge and secure a conviction. But on the other hand, there are cases like the one we had in Baltimore that do not deserve to be charged and where the facts do not." supporting a conviction … The lesson learned is that facts matter and each case is different. "

The evidence just wasn't there, the judge said.

The judge who presided over all the Baltimore officer trials was Barry Williams, a former prosecutor who investigated police misconduct cases for the United States Department of Justice.

In three separate trials, Judge Williams acquitted Rice and officers Goodson and Edward Nero on all charges, declaring as part of the record that the prosecution "had failed to meet its burden to demonstrate that the defendant's actions soared above from mere civil negligence. " "

Flynn agreed with the judge's legal determination.

"The judge was extremely thorough and the state's legal theory just didn't hold up," said Flynn. "They were simply wrong."

Officer William Porter's trial ended in a hanging jury. Prosecutors announced that they would re-judge his case, but then decided to drop all charges against Porter and the other two officers, Miller and Sgt. Alicia White.

"People are not charged just for charging them. They are charged because they believe a crime has been committed," said Belsky, Rice's attorney. "You have to make sure that you do a thorough investigation so that you can finally get a conviction."

Mosby told CNN prosecutors that they were hampered because the Baltimore police "were working against us" and that "search and seizure orders were not executed." The Baltimore police have not responded to his claims.

Mosby said that regardless of the outcome of the criminal cases in Baltimore, the prosecutions were very beneficial.

"We have tangible reforms that have occurred as a result of those charges," Mosby said. "Police officers are mandated to seatbelt all prisoners. They are mandated to call a doctor upon request. There is an affirmative duty and responsibility for colleagues if someone crosses the line, to have them go and inform people about it. "

And as for the advice for Minnesota defense attorneys who are beginning their journey as the Baltimore attorneys did five years ago, Belsky says: "You have to admit that there is a community that is legitimately hurt and mistrusts the police and there is to understand that and appreciate that.

"Don't try to change the perception of a case-based community. Be concerned with the facts of the case."