If you’re looking for a captivating tale of adventure and romance, look no further than the Outlander series. This Scottish historical fiction series is set in the 18th century and tells the story of Claire Randall, a woman who travels back in time to Scotland and falls in love with a warrior named Jamie Fraser. With its rich characters and thrilling plotlines, the Outlander series is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end!

New prequel series at work

The premium string outlet and producer Sony Pictures Television are making a prequel series to Outlander. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is set to write and executive produce the program. The news comes exactly over a week ahead of the time-travelling drama’s COVID- delayed sixth season debuting on Starz; Outlander has already been revived for a seventh season.

What will the prequel series be about?

The developers are keeping details about the prequel’s setting and story tightly under wraps. Diana Gabaldon, the writer of the novels on which Outlander is based, wrote a 2013 novella named Virgins that centred on a younger version of Jamie Fraser ( played by Sam Heughan) and Ian Murray (Steven Cree). She also indicated at another prequel in a Facebook post previously in February.

What is the Outlander series all about?

Outlander is a historical drama television series based on the Outlander series of novels by Diana Gabaldon. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, the show premiered on August 9, 2014, on Starz. It stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Beauchamp Fraser, a married former World War II nurse who in 1945 finds herself transported back to 1743 Scotland and into the middle of the Jacobite Rising, where she meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), with whom she subsequently falls in love.

The show has been praised for its strong female lead, its historical accuracy, and its commitment to diversity. In 2016, it won both Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress in Television Series – Drama for Balfe.

Why you should watch the Outlander series?

The Outlander series is a captivating tale of adventure and romance that takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through time. Based on the bestselling books by Diana Gabaldon, the show has become a cult favourite among fans of historical fiction and fantasy alike. If you’re looking for an addictive and engrossing show to binge-watch this weekend, look no further than Outlander. You won’t be disappointed!

Who is in the cast of Outlander?

The series stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Beauchamp Fraser and Sam Heughan as James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser in leading roles. It also has Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall, Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Grant O’Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie, Stephen Walters as Angus Mhor, Gary Lewis as Colum MacKenzie, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan a.k.a. Gillian Edgars, and Bill Paterson as Edward “Ned” Gowan among numerous other characters.

We're pretty sure that even at 102, Claire Fraser could outsmart, outfight, outcharm, outargue, outheal, outbadass (and dozens more 'out' words we definitely didn't make up) all of us. Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring fictional characters of all time. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/PRzf84Se47 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 20, 2020

What is the cast saying about the Outlander series?

Caitríona Balfe said, ” Outlander is the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had. The story is epic and spans over two decades, so there’s a lot to explore.”

Sam Heughan said, ” Jamie is an incredibly passionate character and it’s been great to play someone who has such strong feelings about everything in his life—his country, his family, Claire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tobias Menzies said about playing both Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall, “It was great fun playing opposite myself. One of the joys of the show is that it blurs the lines between good and evil a little bit.”

The show has been praised for its strong female characters and emotional storytelling. Sam Heughan said about his character Jamie Fraser, “He’s a complex man. He’s strong and he’s vulnerable, he’s passionate and he’s conflicted.”

What are some Outlander series fan reactions?

“Outlander isn’t just another period drama; it brings history to life in a completely unique and addictive way.”

“Outlander is the perfect mix of history, romance, and adventure. I can’t wait for more!”

For all, you Outlander fans out there, Outlander isn’t just another period drama; it brings history to life in a completely unique and addictive way. Outlander is the perfect mix of history, romance, and adventure. So what are you waiting for? If you’re looking for an addicting historical drama with plenty of romance and adventure, then Outlander is definitely worth watching!