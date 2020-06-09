The owners of the looted New York deli the night the protesters arrived: "It was like a movie, a horror movie."

Lucy Hosley, co-owner of a Bronx warehouse wrecked by looters and vandals last week, told "The Story" Monday that she recognized some of the more than two dozen people who looted her store.

Hosley, 69, went viral after a video of her emotional response to destruction was posted on a YouTube video. At one point, he said to the camera, “You said Black Lives Matter. I've worked here, plus I'm a co-owner of this, and look what you did! You wanted to loot the store. You needed money. Get a job, like me. Stop stealing. "

"This is our neighborhood," he added. "We are trying to build it and tear it down."

In "The Story," Hosley recalled showing up at the Valentine Deli early on the morning of June 2 and standing with her arms crossed as she recalled that more than 30 people looted her business.

"I am preparing to start a complete business for the community and hire people because I know about the pandemic," he explained. "So I had to go into the store and say, 'Get out of here, get out of here.'

"And they looked at me and I knew who they were," he said. "But I said, 'You know something, I won't give you up. I'll let God do it.'"

Mustafa Alsaedi, Hosley's business partner, told MacCallum that he had been looking at images from the deli's security cameras overnight as looters and protesters looted stores across Manhattan and the Bronx.

"I saw them start breaking glass with metal baseball bats," he said. "You know, I couldn't move. I was trapped. It was like a movie, a horror movie. You know, [this is] a business that you built for six years."

Hosley said that although she is not the full owner, she felt extremely hurt by what was happening, and wanted to help Alsaedi, who told MacCallum that Hosley helped clean up after the looting and became a "family".

"It's heartbreaking when you don't have it, it hurts. It really hurts," Hosley told MacCallum. "And I know what it is to be told that you will be nobody," You are not this, you are not that "because even my own mother told me.

She said that while her pastor helped her get rid of those negative thoughts, the trauma of her upbringing helped her empathize with the looters she recognized.

"I want to tell parents to stop telling their child that they will never be anything. Because you open a door that will ruin their minds. In doing so, this is what will happen: they start looting, stealing or whatever they can do to get there. at the end of the month, "he said.

"We need to educate our community more. We need to tell them, 'Look, we can do better if we unite.' Stop telling your child that they are stupid and that they will be nothing. "