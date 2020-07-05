The Packers' Aaron Jones, who played video games while his girlfriend was in labor, unleashes the frenzy of social media

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was seen in a photo over the weekend playing video games in the hospital lobby while his girlfriend was in labor with her son.

Jones, at first, received contempt on social media. Part of this came from WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who wrote in a deleted tweet that the image was "junk."

KAEPERNICK DENOUNCES JULY 4 AS "CELEBRATION OF WHITE SUPREMACY"

The Packers player was forced to explain what was happening in the image.

"That's wild, she told me to bring the game with me, but you don't know anything about the process of having a child, so until you experience it don't talk about me!" he tweeted.

NFL PLAYER UNION VOTES FOR RECOMMENDATION TO CANCEL ALL PRE-SEASON: REPORT

Jones received the support of teammate Allen Lazard and other NFL players.

The running back had an outstanding season for the Packers in 2019. He had 1,084 rushing yards on 236 carries and led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 balls for 474 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were career records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Jones will be a key player in the Packers' offense for some time. Green Bay has used the one ton running back position for the past few seasons and it seems that the more Jones is comfortable on offense, the more damage he can do.