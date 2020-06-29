The Packers 'waste' Aaron Rodgers' career, says former rival

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of his era, and former wide receiver Brandon Marshall says the Packers "wasted" his career.

In an appearance on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" FS1 show, Marshall shared why he believed the Packers had let him down, giving Rodgers just one Super Bowl title in his career.

"There are a handful of teams, mostly good ones, that are really aggressive," Cowherd said.

BRETT FAVRE WAS & # 39; BEST TEAM & # 39; IN ALL SPORTS, LEROY BUTLER SAYS

"They go for it, take the stars, and then I look at Green Bay. And I sit there and think to myself: they have no owner. They released [Blake] Martinez, the linebacker. Bryan Bulaga, left tackle, go. [Tight end] Jared Cook a couple of years ago. They could have had [linebacker] Khalil Mack. [Former quarterback] Brett Favre wanted [former wide receiver] Randy Moss. And I look at all these aggressive teams in the NFL. These new GMs, they want to make deals, they want to get stars, they want to pay money. They are all aggressive and there are the Packers. "

"That's right," replied Marshall.

Last season, the Packers led by Rodgers were one game away from returning to the Super Bowl, but they met the San Francisco 49ers, who claimed a 37-20 victory. Rather than address some of his weaknesses in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers decided to switch and select Utah state quarterback Jordan Love with his first-round pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Marshall added that it is too late to help Rodgers at this stage in his career.

"Green Bay has to change the way they do business," Cowherd said, noting that the team had to start considering what their star quarterback wanted to move forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is too late," Marshall interrupted.

"They should have won two Super Bowls in the past five years. For me, Aaron Rodgers is my favorite quarterback in the NFL. But, you wasted this guy's career. Got an Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl? Are you kidding me? It's too late. It's too late."