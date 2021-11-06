This is a new show from BBC Cymru Wales. They are confident it will be good.

The six-part crime thriller will be like other shows on TV. The story is strong and the characters are good.

This show is about secrets. Secrets can cause problems. This show asks how trust can be fragile and the consequences of secrets. This book has a lot of twists and surprises. It is important to spend time with the characters to see how they are affected by the terrible decision.”The Pact series on BBC One is a new, intense thriller with many twists and turns. Trust is hard to establish. But even when it’s there, it can break even the strongest of bonds. This new series is about secrets and their consequences. It looks at a group of friends.

What is the release date of The Pact Season 1?

The six-part drama began on May 17th and will be airing on May 18th. The drama aired on Mondays and Tuesdays. The last episode of the drama was on Tuesday 1st of June.

What is the plot of The Pact Season 1?

The story follows five friends. They are Anna, Nancy, Louie, Cat, and Tish after a shocking death. A chain of events forces them to make a pact where they don’t tell anyone about the secret. The drama is about a group of friends and a death. The friends don’t know what to do.

Nick Andrews is the head of hiring on the BBC in Wales. He says…

The Pact is a very exciting commission for BBC Wales. It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work. It’s a brilliant story and we have a strong cast and crew who are looking forward to making this series.

The series has an amazing cast with Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser in the center. She is joined by Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eddie Marsan, and AbbieHern.

Many actors from Wales will be in the show. Aneurin Barnard, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, AbbieHern, AledapSteffan, and Jason Hughes are some of the actors. Mark Lewis Jones is also one of them.

A famous actress, Gabrielle Creevy, won an award. It was for her role in the hit BBC drama In My Skin.

Julie Hesmondhalgh (the actor) came to us and said it is a great story. But she was drawn to the show because of the female characters that are very complex. Sometimes some shows start great, but then they end up being bad. But the show The Pact doesn’t do that. There are many twists and turns in it, and I don’t think people will be disappointed by the ending of the show!

What can we expect?

The Pact is about four women who are working at a brewery. They have to protect a secret that will tear their world apart. It’s tough to know what to do, but you should try your best. A young brewery boss died. His workers had to keep quiet about it. One of the workers said they killed him. They had a secret that made them stay quiet. Their lives changed forever and now they are in trouble with the law. Anna, our anchor and the moral heart of this friendship group, is married to a policeman.

It is hard for her because policemen are killed. Nancy’s husband died too. She has many questions about life and faith now. Cat, who has turned her life around, is in danger of going to prison. She is afraid. And Jack’s aunt can’t stop thinking about his death. Anna’s husband Max is a police officer. He investigates Jack’s death with his boss DS Holland. Anna’s friends are involved in the investigation too, but they don’t know it yet. Tish is suspicious of her co-workers because they are not being nice to her. Jack’s dad has secrets in his life.

Who will be starring in The Pact Season 1?

A woman named Anna is played by Laura Fraser. Her friend Nancy is played by Julie Hesmondhalgh. Louie, a boy, is played by Eiry Thomas. Cat, a girl, is played by Heledd Gwynn. The story plays out over six episodes that the writers wrote for this show.

Where was The Pact filmed?

The show’s writer, Peter McTighe, lives in Wales. He wanted to write a show that he would watch himself. It has amazing locations and talented people.

The filming took place in Merthyr Tydfil, Usk, Cardiff, and the Rhymney Brewery in Pontypool.

“We filmed in some beautiful places. The woods at Pontsticill are where a lot of the action takes place and you’ll see that beautiful landscape. It is a stunning place.”

When we first started, our first location was at Rhymney Brewery near the Valleys. It is next to Big Pit and surrounded by mountains. When we first started, it was summertime and so hot!

“I enjoyed the drive to the location every day. I also liked filming in Usk and Marshfield.”