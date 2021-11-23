ADVERTISEMENT

What is the expected release date of The Pact Season 1 in the US?

What is the expected plot of The Pact Season 1?

What is the star cast?

Laura Fraser as Anna

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Nancy

Eiry Thomas as Louie

Heledd Gwynn as Cat

Eddie Marsan as Arwel

Jason Hughes as Max

Aneurin Barnard as Jack

Adrian Edmondson as Richard

Rakie Ayola as DS Holland

Gabrielle Creevy as Tamsin

Aled ap Steffan as Ryan

Abbie Hern as Tish

Alexandria Riley as DC Anford

Mark Lewis Jones as Father Martin

Richard Elis as Gareth

Ben McGregor as DC Griffiths

Sophie Melville as Mandy Thomas

Elin Phillips as Rose

About the production?

Reviews on The Pact Season 1:

The Pact is a British TV show. It is about two sisters who are also twins. They make a pact to share everything, but they start hiding things from each other. This spring on BBC Cymru Wales, they will have a new show called The Pact. The broadcaster is confident that this show will be popular. The six-part crime thriller will show people what it is like to be in the police force. It might be like TV shows such as Keeping Faith, Hinterland, and Hidden. The Pact is a show about secrets and trust. Friends have secrets and this affects their trust in others. Yes, it’s a thriller. The twists and surprises are important, but I wanted it to also be a character piece. For that reason, I spent time on each of the characters and tried to understand how they were all impacted by this terrible dilemma.The Pact Season 1 is coming out on Thursday, December 2nd. The BBC iPlayer release date in the USA is to be announced. The six-part drama began on Monday, May 17th. The second episode will be on Tuesday, May 18th. It airs every Monday and Tuesday night with the final episode airing on Tuesday, June 1st.The drama The Pact Season 1 follows four co-workers, Anna, Nancy, Louie, and Cat. They are bound together by a dark secret, which changes their lives forever when their boss Jack (Aneurin Barnard) is found dead. The group of women has a pact not to tell anyone about the death of one woman. Anna’s husband, Max, is a police officer and he doesn’t know anything about what happened. One woman’s co-worker, Tish, starts to suspect that one or more of the other women knows something. The people at BBC Wales said that the drama was “exciting” and will be good. People who work on dramas will make it. It will be a story with many parts and people might want to watch it, including the cast and crew. A story follows five friends after one friend died. They were told that if they told anyone, something bad will happen. The story is about how they tell the secret and what happens to them.The film crew started to shoot The Pact in September 2020. This is the year the story takes place. They filmed at many different places, including Rhymney Brewery, Blaenavon, Brecon Beacons National Park, Pontsarn Viaduct, Merthyr Tydfil, Pontsticill Reservoir, and White.BBC Cymru Wales’ Nick Andrews is excited about the Pact. It is a show that builds on BBC Wales’ strong portfolio of drama, with Hinterland, Keeping Faith, and Hidden before it. This new show has an exciting story and a great cast and crew. The series has a great cast. There is Laura Fraser from Breaking Bad. She plays the main character, Anna. Julie Hesmondhalgh from Broadchurch and Coronation Street plays Nancy. Eddie Marsan from Ray Donovan plays Arwell and Abbie Hern from The Twilight Zone plays Tish.A lot of Welsh actors will be on this show. They are good actors and some of them have been in movies. They include Aneurin Barnard, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, Abbie Hern, Aled ap Steffan, and Jason Hughes. Mark Lewis Jones is also on the show. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Creevy won the Best Actress award for her role in a drama called In My Skin. Julie Hesmondhalgh said: “It’s a great story, but I think we were all attracted to it because there are female characters who are complicated and flawed.”