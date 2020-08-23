the-pain-of-loving-lebanon

Clarissa Ward is Newsdio’s Chief International Correspondent and the author of the forthcoming “On All Fronts,” from which this piece is partly adapted.

(Newsdio) “This time, it’s different,” my Lebanese friend said.

He was talking about the devastating explosion that ripped through Beirut a week earlier, when a staggering 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated. The blast left at least 180 people dead and 300,000 displaced. For many around the world, it brought Lebanon’s strife into sharp focus for the first time in years. The horrific explosion, it soon became clear, was caused by gross negligence. The stockpile of explosives had been sitting in the port for years with no proper safeguards, despite multiple warnings of the dangers.

My friend’s advertising and branding business, which he had lovingly built up from scratch, was smashed to pieces. In recent years, the company had just managed to survive the bleak economic climate in Lebanon, but for now there is no possibility of rebuilding. The cost is too great, and the risks are too high. No one wants to invest a penny more into the country’s economy without real hope that things will change.

Lebanon is no stranger to violence. In the ’70s and ’80s it endured a grueling 15-year civil war that left more than 100,000 people dead. The country has been invaded several times by Israel and occupied by Syrian troops for some 29 years. Lebanon has survived bombing campaigns and terrorism and sectarian strife. More recently, it has been consumed by economic crisis. Prices have soared as the currency’s value has plummeted. More than 55% percent of its people now live below the poverty line.

Throughout it all, the same band of feudal warlords and their families have remained in power, in part because of a law passed to help end the civil war that dictates that the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of the Parliament a Shi’a.