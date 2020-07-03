The pandemic film by Michael Bay & # 39; Songbird & # 39; receives the order & # 39; does not work & # 39; by SAG-AFTRA

A pandemic-themed film produced by Michael Bay, titled "Songbird," received a "not working" order from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The reason for the order was because "producers have not been transparent about their safety protocols" amid the coronavirus crisis, a union representative said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The organization told THR on Thursday that they are taking security protocols "very seriously" and that the producers of the film "have not yet become signatories to our agreement."

SAG-AFTRA representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the newspaper, the order was issued on Thursday, stating: "The producer of the image titled 'Songbird' has been unable to complete the signing process and is therefore not signed with any SAG agreement- Applicable AFTRA. As such, SAG-AFTRA members are instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union. "

In addition, the statement read: "Please note that accepting employment or performing services at Songbird may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violation of this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution."

"Songbird," which is meant to follow people sailing in a pandemic, had hoped to start shooting this month, according to THR.

As of June 12, film and television productions have been allowed to resume in Los Angeles County with strict rules including on-set employee testing, social distancing, accessory and set cleaning, as well as installation of a coronavirus compliance officer together.

Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and Paul Walter Hauser are among the cast of the film and Adam Mason will direct. In addition to Bay, 55, producers Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Films also endorse the film.

Representatives for Bay and Catchlight did not immediately respond when Fox News contacted them for comment. Invisible narratives could not be reached.