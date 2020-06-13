The pandemic has prevented my wife and I from taking our baby to the United States.

My wife and I, both US citizens, decided to work with a fertility clinic in Ghana in an attempt to have a child. Our reasons are a bit complicated but they are not particularly relevant to what I have to say. We work with an excellent clinic called Medifem in Accra, where we traveled in February. The successful result was that our daughter, Vernice, was born on March 23. Shortly after his birth, we contacted the local US embassy. USA With the intention of obtaining an American passport for our daughter, which is necessary so that we can bring her home. The embassy will not accept calls. The way it works is that you send them an email, and someone responds by calling or sending an email at some later time.

That is where our saga started. It is something that can remind readers that during the pandemic, something as essential as taking the newborn daughter home to the US. In the USA, not to mention other imperatives, such as the need to travel for reasons like the health of a family member, you may encounter a maddening layer of hardship during this strange time.

When our daughter was born, we emailed the embassy right away, and an embassy employee called back to ask if we wanted to be on a repatriation flight to the US. USA What they were organizing. We said that we were quite comfortable, not desperate, and that Vernice had just been born, so we didn't need to take someone else's seat.

Our next contact was with another embassy employee, who called us. She told us that we couldn't get a passport without Vernice's birth certificate, which takes about a month to obtain, so we started that process.

The next call was from another embassy employee, who told us that the embassy would try to get Vernice an emergency passport so we could take a flight. We told her we didn't have a birth certificate yet, just a temporary one, but she said these were unusual times and they would see what they could do. So we gathered the materials he asked for, including printing a stack of documents at one of the few places in Accra that offers such services during the pandemic. We got passport photos etc.

The day before our appointment with the embassy, ​​we received a call from another embassy employee. She said her colleague had "spoken badly," and that in order for the embassy to issue a passport to Vernice, we would have to undergo a DNA test that demonstrates a biological relationship to her. According to Scott, such tests are necessary for anyone who has used assisted reproductive technology (ART), which we did (we used in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF, with a young relative who served as a surrogate).

By then, seven weeks had passed since Vernice's birth. I appealed to the embassy staff I was in contact with, by email, claiming that we had been in contact with the embassy during all that time, but this was the first time we heard of this requirement. And, as an embassy staff member had said, these are not normal times. He said that "they could not make an exception", so we were not allowed on the repatriation flight with our daughter.

One of the embassy staff members sent me an email describing the process: We have to hire an approved DNA laboratory in the US. USA And have them send a test kit to the embassy in Accra. The embassy then, under this protocol, calls us at an unspecified time after the kit arrives and administers the test. They send it. When the results return, they call us and consider our case. It goes without saying that all this takes several weeks, and we had already lost seven.

I called two labs in the US And they both told me the same thing: they would not send a test kit since the US embassies. USA They were not administering DNA tests due to the pandemic. I sent an email to the embassy again and after a few days they finally called me back and confirmed that this was correct. They are not doing any DNA testing at the moment; perhaps they will resume at some point in the future, and will call us when they are done again. However, they called a few days later and finally made an appointment for us to come in and apply for Vernice's passport, which we have already made.

So we are waiting for a call to find out where we are in the process. If the DNA test requirement cannot be waived, we have to wait until they give us the go-ahead to begin the contracting process with a laboratory to ship the kit. We can't even do that until the embassy contacts us.

We reached out to the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana on LinkedIn and sent her a message. She was kind enough to reply, but although her reply expressed sympathy, she offered no specific help. However, our theory is that she was the catalyst to at least call us to apply for the passport. We contacted Senator Pat Toomey's office, who represents our home state of Pennsylvania. At least we received an email from Senator Toomey's office saying an inquiry has been sent to the State Department. Toomey's office relayed a message from the embassy stating that the US section of law. USA (And their specific language) required evidence of paternity and that the embassy was still reviewing whether DNA testing would be necessary in our circumstances.

So here we are in Accra, almost 12 weeks after Vernice's birth, waiting to find out what's next, without a passport, so there's no way to get home. The convention is that babies should not fly until they are four weeks old, so we expected to stay here until April 23 or so. It is now June 13, with no end in sight. Do not misunderstand. Accra is a perfectly pleasant city, and the people here are charming. But you can imagine that, like anyone else, we have commitments, doctor appointments, prescriptions to fill, home maintenance, etc., in the home that we cannot keep. And I have a business with 35 employees trying to navigate through this pandemic, all while stranded in Ghana.

We understand that these are difficult times. However, our experience with the embassy has been particularly frustrating. When I asked why this DNA test is necessary, one of the embassy employees said it was to prevent fraud. What doesn't seem right is that, at least according to the embassy staff member's statement that "they can't make an exception," we can't use the pandemic as any kind of excuse to get out of the DNA test. We still have to adamantly follow its rules, rules that impose a requirement that we cannot meet.

(The State Department does not comment on individual citizens abroad. When contacted for comment, a State Department official noted that US embassies and consulates remain open to emergency services for citizens. of the United States made in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) To transmit US citizenship to a foreign-born child, there must be, among other requirements, a biological relationship between the child and the parent or U.S. citizen parents transmitting documents children as U.S. citizens and issues Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA) to them at the time of application, provided there is a determination that transmission laws are followed of US citizenship laws and regulations are followed ")

Interestingly, the State Department's Consular Office website describes these DNA tests as follows: "Genetic testing helps verify a biological relationship … in the absence of sufficient evidence to establish such a relationship … Due to high costs, complexity, and logistical delays, genetic testing is generally used only in the absence of sufficient evidence (documentation, photos, etc.) to establish the biological relationship. " There is no mention of the rule that DNA testing is required when using assisted reproductive technology, sometimes called ART. We have extensive documentation (much more, actually, under the use of ART) and mountains of photographs.

In any case, however specific and elaborate our situation may be, it is not unique. People around the world are separated from their newborns or stranded with their newborns due to the pandemic. Turns out, surrogacy is a kind of international business, a business that, thankfully, we didn't have to get involved in because of the generosity of our relative. However, the result is that during the pandemic, hundreds of children were born to replace parents without the birth parents being able to be present at birth or to retrieve their children.

According to The New York Times, in mid-May, there were 100 newborns stranded in Ukraine, a country that has a surrogate industry. And there are people from all over the world who have chosen to have children in the USA. USA Through subrogation, they cannot reach the US USA To pick up your children or they cannot get a US passport (required) to get your children home, The Washington Post reported in April. The BBC reported on an Indian couple who embarked on a nearly 1,000-mile road trip to meet their new baby across the country, due to travel restrictions within India.

After reading about these stories, my wife and I feel lucky. We were able to witness Vernice's birth, and we can be with her as she goes through these crucial initial months of life. We'd be really frenzied if we had to watch it grow at Zoom.

It's tempting to tell our story with any number of things we see in the news about the current administration, about neglect, mismanagement, and a lack of State Department personnel, about the terrible treatment of immigrants on our southern border, about the way the President has characterized African countries. However, for now, I will limit myself to the facts and let the reader draw his own conclusions.

However, one thing is certain: we hope that the embassy here can show some flexibility, given the situation facing the entire world. And to anyone in similar circumstances: we sympathize and recognize that many of you have it much more difficult than we do.