the-pandemic-is-turning-into-a-super-expensive-business-quagmire

New York (Newsdio Business) Businesses will need to put in place new safety measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. That will change how companies, employees, customers and the government interact with one another. And it will cost the private sector — and the customers they serve — a pretty penny.

Companies will have to invest heavily in safety measures and new protocols, in many cases changing the way they operate. That will leave less money to invest in growth and paying down debts, according to a new report from ratings agency Moody’s.

Not all sectors will have to adapt in the same way. But offices, for example, will all have to make drastic changes. They will have to be virus-safe for the full workforce to return, which will require companies to spend money on upgrading their technology and capabilities. Even employees outside of infection hotspots will expect a certain degree of safety measures.

For retailers, the pandemic has accelerated America’s shift to e-commerce. Online shopping boomed during the spring lockdown and consumers concerned about safety will probably continue their habit even as shops reopen. This means companies will have to update sales approaches, supply chains and operating strategies.

Retailers are struggling with different aspects of the pandemic. Although some don’t have enough demand, others struggle to stem the tide. Amazon and Walmart, for example, announced they would hire hundreds of thousands of workers to keep up with heightened demand.