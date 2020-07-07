The pandemic may have changed the American university experience forever (opinion)

Covid-19 threatens to change the models on which both public and private higher education in the United States depend. As universities consider whether to postpone classes in person until next year, many parents and students may be questioning the value of a traditional higher education.

Colleges and universities have been increasing their use of online learning for years. Covid-19 has accelerated that change, forcing students and teachers across the country to adapt to online methods. Some universities have replaced all in-person instruction, labs, and exams with online delivery.

Face-to-face interactions with faculty and other students have been a central aspect of the experience at many colleges and universities. But now that many universities, such as Harvard, Princeton, and the University of Southern California, are telling some students that they are not allowed to enter campus in the fall or under limited circumstances, students are reconsidering paying the high tuition costs. .

This could spell financial disaster for some colleges and universities and ultimately lead to a change in the quality of education that some students receive.

The consequences would be especially difficult for private universities. Out of a few institutions that are massively endowed and can finance generous financial aid for all, private colleges and universities depend on attracting enough students who can afford full or near full tuition. They use this income, in part, to subsidize low-income students through financial aid based on merit or need. If higher-income students and families begin to question the value of private and residential education, private universities could permanently lose access to the portion of the market that allows them to stay in business.

Many private (and some public) universities also attract significant numbers of foreign students who pay full tuition. Many of these foreign students may not be able to come to the United States this fall or choose to stay home or go to countries with fewer Covid-19 cases. For some colleges and universities, especially private ones, this could be a severe financial blow in addition to the other financial risks that the pandemic has created. If the effect is only a year, universities can probably navigate it with significant pain in the short term. But if the effect lasts longer, it could lead to some private universities going bankrupt.

Public universities face similar challenges. Low-income students may try to defer admission or drop out to take a job to support their families due to financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 closings. Additionally, the pandemic is reducing state tax revenue and increasing state spending, likely to lead to large cuts in public allocations for higher education in many states. And public universities (like many private universities) will have to pay the costs to finance and maintain housing, food services, and recreational facilities with fewer students paying fees to support them. These reductions in income are already causing hiring and salary freezes, and budget cuts may worsen, just as it did during the Great Recession.

While colleges and universities have received some federal stimulus funds, they say more will be needed if the effects of the pandemic continue, as we hope they will.

We hope that universities begin by closing or consolidating low enrollment programs to conserve resources. We were able to see closings, mergers and consolidations between private colleges and universities, especially the smallest and least prestigious ones. Public universities may have some isolation as public institutions, but even they will not escape. Dramatically adjusted budgets and the long-term decline in the college-age population could motivate states to close or consolidate public universities.

While these moves may make fiscal sense, they could significantly reduce opportunities for students to pursue higher education. They could also accelerate the shift to online education, as the closings are likely to focus on universities that have not developed strong online programs that allow them to enroll students from a wider area.

This could result in a "race to the bottom," as online providers of all kinds compete with each other to offer the cheapest price for college credit, employing low-paid online or contingent professors and qualifiers to reduce costs and Student prices through great online courses.

Face-to-face learning and residential education can provide a rich experience that helps students and faculty build support networks and learn valuable social and behavioral skills. Online delivery can provide valuable access to higher education if it is delivered well. But a lot depends on whether each university designs and implements high-quality online courses.

The long-term changes brought about by Covid-19 have threatened traditional business models of public and private colleges and universities. As a result, the remaining institutions capable of face-to-face education and a true on-campus life experience will become the province of students with high family incomes or outstanding academic ability. The rest will likely not have those experiences, but will instead opt for an online education that, in some cases, will deprive them of the advantage they need to move forward.