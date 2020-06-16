The "pandemic price" is here. Rents are falling in the US USA

The two roommates were also given one month's free rent and did not have to pay an agent fee, which would generally have cost them 12-15% of the annual rent.

The "price of the pandemic," as some agents call it, has spread across the country as homeowners react to the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. With many people losing their jobs or working from home due to closings, many tenants have chosen to leave their apartments in major cities in the United States.

And that has caused rental prices to drop in many places in the United States. In May, according to the Zumper apartment listing platform, the top four most expensive cities [San Francisco, New York, Boston and San Jose] recorded a decline in one-bedroom apartment rentals from a year ago.

In San Francisco, the median rent for a room has dropped 9% from last year to $ 3,360 and the rent for two bedrooms has dropped 6% to $ 4,420, according to Zumper.

"I'm seeing rents are down 10-20%, with high-end and luxury units being the hardest hit," said Dave Chesnosky, a Compass agent in San Francisco. "But these drops depend on the location and uniqueness of a unit."

Rentals are falling at the top end of the market first as people who are "tenants of choice" bail out their apartments, said Jeff Adler, vice president and general manager of the Yardi Matrix, which tracks the leasing industry.

"The youngest and single professionals who were not attached to the city they lived in said, 'If everything is closed, why should I stay here? I'll go home' or doubled up with someone else." , said.

As more apartments become available, homeowners have been forced to cut their rent to increase interest, he said.

This has a cascading effect on the entire market as people in the price range below find these deals, perhaps a better apartment for the same price or even less, and abandon their own apartments.

"If you have a job and a stable income, now is not a bad time to look around you and see if you can improve your circumstances," said Adler.

Steeper falls at the upper end

In Manhattan, apartment rents with the highest prices are falling the fastest. The median rent for a luxury apartment in May was $ 7,825 a month, a 10% drop from April, according to a report by brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel. The median rent for all Manhattan apartments in May was $ 3,546, 3% less than in April.

"No one is surprised that prices have dropped slightly," said Hal Gavzie, executive director of leasing at Douglas Elliman in New York City. "The owners are doing their best to fill the vacant apartments."

New leases typically rise in May, but fell 62% last month from a year earlier, according to the Douglas Elliman report. This is in part due to the shutdown, which prevents rental agents from showing apartments in New York City, Gavzie said.

But, he said, more apartments are also available because people just went up and left their rents. While many left when the pandemic closed the city, others left later when protests over the murder of George Floyd began, Gavzie said.

Gavzie said that presents a rare opportunity for those who stay in the city.

"Right now is probably when you will get the best deals you will find," said Gavzie. "Once we can show apartments in New York, the inventory will decrease and there will be more competition."

During her apartment search, Freund said that she and her roommate also saw incentives on other rentals and that each ad they saw did not apply the broker fee. Also, the lower rents allowed Freund and his roommate to expand their wish list.

"We wanted to at least have clothes in the building," he said. "As prices decreased, we realized that we could wash clothes in the unit. That was a great victory."

New Wish List: Home Office, Outdoor Space

In New York, realistic homeowners who offer flexible leases, pay the broker fee, or offer incentives are the ones who find tenants, said Kristina Paces, agent for Douglas Elliman.

Paces, which rents buildings in lower Manhattan, said the owners it works with have increased their incentives from one month of free rent to two months with a 12-month lease. In May, 42% of new leases had an incentive paid by the owner, compared to 35% in April, according to the Douglas Elliman / Miller Samuel report.

"No one walks around saying, 'Great, I'd love to pay the full price' in this Covid-19 environment," he said.

What people are willing to pay more for in an apartment building for rent is also changing, Paces said.

All those luxuriously appointed buildings vied with each other to offer gyms, swimming pools, and movie theaters. The benefits are not only not appealing to anyone right now, but many are not even open or usable.

The greatest demand now: home office space, in-unit washer and dryer and outdoor space, Paces said. "People's offices are closed until January and they are taking that into account when looking for apartments."

After being indoors for so many months, outdoor space has become an especially attractive luxury. "She's a cousin. Those apartments go first," she said. "In a normal market, you think, I could use it a little bit, but now you know you will use it a lot."