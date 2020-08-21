the-pandemic-shows-america-can’t-afford-its-dysfunctional-health-insurance-system

Richard E. Besser, a physician, is president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in Princeton, New Jersey. Follow him on Twitter: @DrRichBesser. The opinions expressed here are his own. Read more opinion articles at Newsdio.

(Newsdio) For many of the nearly 28 million Americans without health insurance, complying with the CDC guidelines to stay home and in touch with a doctor when Covid-19 symptoms are present is an impossibility.

As acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, I learned that the agency’s guidelines were only as effective as the public’s ability to follow them. Today, millions of Americans lack the means to do so because of housing and economic insecurity, a lack of sick leave or family medical leave, or no transportation to drive to a clinic or testing site. But the inability of many people to afford health insurance — particularly people of color or those in low-wage jobs — is one of our nation’s clearest vulnerabilities during this pandemic.

There will be a reckoning and a reassessment of American priorities after the pandemic recedes. When this happens, lawmakers must have the vision and courage to look beyond the political wreckage of past health care battles and consider how to build a better system. There are many means to a better end, but the path forward must include both increased eligibility for subsidized coverage and cost containment measures. We should look to build on the promise of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to extend coverage and fill the gaps that still exist. The coronavirus has exposed this nation in many ways, and we must find the will to address the inequitable, incoherent and inefficient health insurance system that plagues us today.

Our employer-based system — formed almost as an accident of history after World War II — has become increasingly ill-suited for our times. Costs are too high, as is the number of uninsured, and the system is complex, unwieldy and ailing. Despite the 2010 coverage expansion of the ACA that has become a lifeline for millions, a population near that of Texas is still uninsured, and this could grow by millions as a result of the current economic dislocation. It is hard to find anyone who defends this status quo.

The unreliable link between jobs and coverage, combined with ideologically driven state variations on whether to expand Medicaid, results in a country where access to health care depends on where you live and work. This sad truth is not new, but it has been put on display during a pandemic that has served as both an illustration and an accelerant of the unequal opportunities and systemic barriers that leave Black, Hispanic and Native Americans exposed and disproportionately vulnerable.