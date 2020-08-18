the-part-of-kamala-harris’-story-that-fills-jamaicans-with-pride

Richard J. Reddick is associate dean for equity, community engagement, and outreach for the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin, where he also holds courtesy appointments in the Department of African and African Diaspora Studies, the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis, and the Warfield Center for African and African American Studies. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) In a summer filled with dismaying reports about coronavirus, scenes of activists confronting systemic racism and evidence everywhere of a nation in turmoil, many of us welcomed the announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate as a reprieve. Harris is the personification of the American dream.

Just look at her background, which she brings up often as a major influence in her career path. Harris is the daughter of immigrant parents who came to the US in pursuit of higher education and reached prominence in their fields — her Jamaican father became an economics professor at Stanford, and her Indian mother was a breast cancer researcher. Kamala Harris graduated from Howard University and the UC Hastings School of Law and went on to break through the glass ceiling as the first woman and first Black person to serve as California’s attorney general and the second Black woman to serve as a US Senator.

The polls tell us that Harris has a strong possibility of becoming the first Black, Asian American, woman vice president of the United States.

For many of the just over 1 million Americans who emigrated from Jamaica or are of Jamaican ancestry, like myself, the fact that Harris’ heritage is widely being discussed helps to diversify how Jamaicans are seen, by showing us in the political and academic realm. Harris’ family offers an example of how Jamaican Americans have refuted stereotypes and forged paths to success.

Our culture is familiar in the US in many ways. Most people know that reggae, ska and dancehall music emerged from Jamaica. And it’s hard to escape ads for beach resorts on the island or to be unaware of Usain Bolt’s status as the fastest man on Earth. But if you asked everyday Americans about scholars such as Harvard historian Orlando Patterson, Stanford neurosurgeon Odette Harris, Macalester professor and novelist Marlon James and Harris’ own father, Donald Harris — exemplars in their fields — they probably wouldn’t know these names or their work.