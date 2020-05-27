The Passion of Christ 2 The conversations are happening confirms the screenwriter [Exclusive]

It's been a bit since we've heard anything official about The Passion of the Christ 2, which Mel Gibson has been planning since June 2016. Now, we have an update from screenwriter Randall Wallace, who reveals that he and Gibson have discussed the project quite a bit. But, at least for now, they are playing things very close to the chest.

I recently had the opportunity to speak to Randall Wallace in honor of the upcoming 25th anniversary. Brave Heart Launch of the Blu-ray steelbook. During the conversation, I asked Wallace about the status of the sequel, which Mel Gibson said will be titled The resurrection, since it will follow the resurrection of Jesus after his crucifixion. It turns out this is something that Wallace knows a lot about. This is what he had to say about it.

"It's something we talk about a lot. My major in college was religion, and then I did a yearlong seminar. My main focus of study was resurrection. That's Mount Everest from the movies and we're arguing a lot about it." . It's very loaded, so we keep our cards close to our chest. "

The last thing we heard about the project from Mel Gibson, who directed the original, was in 2016 while promoting Sierra Ridge, which represented his return to management after a decade. Gibson had been out of the limelight since a public DUI arrest and now the infamous anti-Semitic tirade. The filmmaker has been trying to make a comeback, appearing in movies in recent years, such as Daddy's house 2 and Dragged through the concrete. Gibson is also attached to direct a new version of Wild group.

Leaving aside any personal feelings one may have about Mel Gibson or the idea of ​​this proposed sequel in general, there are obvious business reasons for making this movie. La Pasión de Cristo, launched in 2004, grossed a staggering $ 611 million at the worldwide box office, working on a budget of just $ 30 million. Until dead Pool It was released in 2016, making it the highest grossing R-rated film in history. So from a financial point of view, it's easy to see why a study would join the idea. On the other hand, there is indeed a story to tell and it is something that both Gibson and Randall Wallace are quite interested in exploring.

Officially speaking, there is no information on when this could happen. It seems likely that Mel Gibson will first direct Wild group, who has been gathering behind the scenes. Jim Caviezel is expected to return as Jesus. Beyond that, no other casting has been hinted at. Caviezel said in 2018 that he hopes it will be the "greatest movie ever." We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. Meanwhile, the Brave Heart Blu-ray's 25th anniversary will come June 16 from Paramount Pictures.

