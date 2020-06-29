The Patriots fined $ 1.1M, docked in the 2021 NFL Draft team in the latest cheating scandal

The NFL hit the New England Patriots with new penalties on Sunday after members of its television team were seen filming from the Cincinnati Bengals' press box during a game against the Cleveland Browns last season.

The Patriots were fined $ 1.1 million and will lose their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as penalties.

The league also banned the television team from filming any games during the upcoming season.

Of course, this was not the first time that the NFL faced the Patriots in recent years.

Previously, there was "Spygate," when the Patriots recorded signals from defensive coaches from an unauthorized location in the stadium. It triggered a $ 500,000 fine for head coach Bill Belichick, a $ 250,000 fine for the organization, and the loss of his first-round pick in 2008.

This time, the Patriots confessed and complied with this latest investigation after being caught on the spot by the Bengals' safety. The Patriots' explanation was that a video team hired by the organization by mistake "improperly filmed the press box field" for a series of "Do Your Job" videos in an advanced browser to post on the team's website .

Separately, the league fined the Patriots a million dollars and took a 2016 first-round draft pick over Deflategate, which also resulted in a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady.