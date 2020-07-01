The Patriots were just the team Jacoby Brissett didn't want to recruit him

Not all players dream of playing for the largest dynasty in the NFL.

While Jacoby Brissett waited for his name to be called in the 2016 NFL Draft, the NC State quarterback was content to be taken over by any team in the league except the New England Patriots. Then, after making 90 selections, an unknown number appeared on Brissett's phone.

"I will never forget it, (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) telephoned me on draft night and he didn't have his number stored. That was bad. He didn't even have his number stored on my phone," Brissett said on the podcast. McCourty twins "double coverage". "I was like, 'Damn it, man.'

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“I honestly didn't want to be there. When I made my visit there, my pre-draft visit, I thought, ‘Hell no. If a team recruits me, it better not be them. "

Brissett's problem with playing for Bill Belichick seemed to stem from the legendary coach's senseless, old-school approach perception. However, upon arrival in New England, Brissett quickly learned the value of the environment.

"Then I get there, everyone says, 'Man, it's New England', and then you meet some of the guys on the team like you (Devin McCourty)," Brissett said. "It was then when (Terrence Knighton) was on the team and Anthony Johnson and Martellus (Bennett) and it was fun, man. I've never been with so many older guys who were so young, you know?

“And one of the main things I learned was how to be a professional. How to do it: We laughed in the locker room and unzipped ourselves when we weren't doing soccer things, but when we were in soccer, everyone thinks it's like the army. We were locked up and loaded. And there was no game where we felt like, "Damn, this team could beat us." Jason, you know you go into that from a different team, you just say, "Damn, trust here is crazy."

Brissett, 27, was traded to Indianapolis after a Super Bowl winning season. He has made 30 starts for the Colts in the past three seasons.