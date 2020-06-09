The peak of Mexico's coronavirus could be 'several' weeks away, warns a health official

Mexican health officials warned Tuesday that the peak of coronavirus cases could still be "several" weeks away, as overall cases continue to rise daily.

In a press conference, the deputy minister of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that Mexico has not yet "reached the maximum point".

"For several more weeks, we will continue to announce that there are more cases today than yesterday," said López-Gatell.

Latin America has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, while much of the world has reported a decline.

As of Tuesday, Mexico has recorded about 88,200 cases of the new coronavirus with more than 14,000 deaths, although health experts say the actual numbers are likely much higher.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) last week forecast at least 75,500 deaths in Mexico in August, significantly more than the Mexican government's projection of 35,000 deaths in October, Reuters reported.

Tuesday's forecast came as the coastal resorts of Cancun and the Riviera Maya began receiving their first tourists, after more than two months, when almost all hotels were closed.

The few dozen tourists who turned up Monday at the 41 hotels that have reopened in part are a mere symbolic trickle compared to the 23 million that littered the coast last year, contributing about $ 15 billion to the local economy.

Hotels can only reach 30 percent of their capacity to avoid overcrowding. More capacity will be allowed later with some hotels hoping to reach 50 percent of capacity in July. Before the pandemic, occupancy rates of 85 percent were not uncommon.

Associated Press contributed to this report..