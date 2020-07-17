The Pentagon bans the Confederate flag on military bases

After weeks of disputes, the Pentagon will ban Friday displaying the Confederate flag at military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn't mention the word ban or that specific flag. The policy, presented in a memorandum, was described by officials as a creative way to ban the display of the flag without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended the rights of people to display it.

Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that can be displayed on military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them, preventing its display without signaling it in a "ban." The AP first reported details of the policy, which is expected to be released on Friday.

"We must always stay focused on what unifies us, our oath to the Constitution and our shared duty to defend the nation," says Esper's memo. "The flags we fly must be in accordance with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treat all our people with dignity and respect, and reject divisive symbols."

Acceptable flags listed in the memo include the flags of the United States and the state, the flags of other allies and partners, the widely displayed POW / MIA flag, and the official flags of the military unit.

Confederate flags, monuments, and the names of military bases have become a national flashpoint in the weeks since George Floyd's death. Protesters denouncing racism have attacked Confederate monuments in several cities. Some state officials are considering removing them, but they face vehement opposition in some areas.

According to a Defense Department official familiar with the matter, the decision not to name a specific prohibited flag was to ensure that the policy was apolitical and could withstand potential legal challenges based on freedom of expression. The official said the White House is aware of the new policy.

Trump has flatly rejected any notion of changing base names and has defended the flight of the Confederate flag, saying it is a problem of freedom of expression.

According to Esper's memorandum, the display of unauthorized flags, such as the Confederate banner that was carried during the Civil War, is acceptable in museums, historical exhibits, works of art, or other educational programs.

The Marine Corps has already banned the Confederate flag. General David Berger, commander of the Marine Corps, ordered his commanders in early June to remove public displays of the Confederate battle flag. That flag, which some embrace as a symbol of inheritance, "has the power to inflame feelings of division" and can weaken the unity cohesion that combat requires, Berger said.

The military commandos in South Korea and Japan quickly followed suit. The new policy does not affect or rescind those prohibitions.

The other three military services moved to enact similar bans, but stopped when Esper let him know that he wanted a consistent policy across the department. Now, instead, they will issue this new policy to their troops and employees.

For weeks, defense leaders have been tied down by the incendiary issue of banning the Confederate flag,

A first draft of the Defense Department's plan banned the display of the Confederate flag, saying the ban would preserve "the morale of our personnel, good order and discipline within the military ranks, and the cohesion of the unit." That version was shelved, and officials have since been struggling to devise a policy that would have the same effect but would not create political havoc.

Esper discussed the matter with senior leaders during a meeting on Wednesday, including some of the legal issues related to a variety of bans, which some officials believe could be challenged in court.

The final version is a compromise that allows Esper to enact a ban that approves the legal meeting and gives military leaders what they want, but does not infuriate the commander-in-chief.

According to the official, the new policy does not undo existing prohibitions, and service chiefs and secretaries will still be able to enact additional, stricter policies that restrict symbols that they believe are divisive and detrimental to unit cohesion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions that have not yet been made public.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he is still working on a policy that would remove all divisive symbols from army facilities.

He did not mention the flag, but said: "We would have any divisive symbol on a no-fly list."