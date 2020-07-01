The Pentagon says Trump approved plans to cut troops in Germany





"The Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff yesterday informed the President of plans to relocate 9,500 soldiers from Germany," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement Tuesday, adding that Trump approved the plan. .

Multiple current and former officials previously told CNN that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who avoided publicly criticizing the measure, had significant concerns about it.

Hoffman stated that "the proposal that was passed not only complies with the President's directive, but will also improve Russian deterrence, strengthen NATO, reassure the Allies, improve the US's strategic flexibility and the operational flexibility of the European Command of the USA, and will take care of our service members and their families. "

However, the plan to cut American forces from Germany, where there are currently some 34,500 employees, has drawn opposition from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as from the United States' allies in Europe.