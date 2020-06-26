The Pentagon should publish the UFO report, argues the Senate intelligence committee

The Pentagon should release a public report on UFOs, argues the US Senate intelligence committee.In addition to requiring a public report, the committee plans to impose new rules on how the Department of Defense (DOD) shares information about UFOs. .

Unidentified Flying Objects, a term that refers to literally unidentified objects, not necessarily suspected of alien spacecraft, have made the news several times in recent years. The New York Times has reported on the Pentagon's efforts to track and study UFOs. And DOD has confirmed the authenticity of videos of American military aircraft showing flying objects of unknown nature and origin. Now the Senate committee wants to regulate the Pentagon's follow-up effort, according to the committee's Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021. The rule will be part of the 2021 intelligence authorization bill, which Congress still has to approve.

"The Committee supports the efforts of the Task Force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) to standardize the collection and reporting of unidentified aerial phenomena, any links they have with adversary foreign governments and the threat they pose to US military assets and facilities, "the report says.

However, according to the committee's report, "there is no unified and comprehensive process" to collect information on unidentified aerial phenomena, "despite the potential threat."

This announcement, the France-Presse agency noted, appears to represent the first confirmation that ONI continues to track these objects systematically. Federal officials previously said there was a program in this regard, but that it ended in 2012. UFO writer Roger Glassel confirmed in May, based on an email exchange with a Navy representative, the existence of an "interagency team "led by the US Navy on" unidentified aerial phenomena ".

The committee directed the Director of National Intelligence and other agency heads to submit a report within 180 days with a number of details about the ONI investigation. The report should include details on what the federal government knows about "intrusions" into the restricted US airspace and other unidentified flying objects, as well as a plan to reaffirm the collection and sharing of information on the subject.

"The report will be presented in an unclassified form, but may include a classified annex," the committee wrote.

That means that at least some of this information should be made public when the report arrives.

Originally published in Live Science.